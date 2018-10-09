Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL now available for trade-in on Google Store

With the debut of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Google is also opening up the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL as trade-ins on the Google Store. You can now use either phone to get a credit for your next phone.

By heading into the Google Store, you can select to use a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL as a trade-in. This process works just like it did for the original Pixel smartphones, with a short survey about the condition of your phone and an estimated value at the end. The current trade-in values are listed below:

Pixel 2 (64GB): $300

Pixel 2 XL (64GB): $325

Pixel (32GB): $119

Pixel XL (32GB): $130

