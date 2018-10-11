Google uploads Pixel ‘Settings Suggestions’ app to the Play Store

With recent Android versions, Google has redesigned the Settings app a handful of times to make it easier to use. Search plays a role in surfacing various options and menus, with Google today updating a “Settings Suggestions” app for the Pixel and Pixel 2.

“Settings Suggestions” is already installed (version 1.0.0.197685250) on the Pixel and Pixel 2 with Android 9 Pie. According to the listing, the app provides “Personalized Settings suggestions to help you setup and manage your device.” They appear at the top of the Settings app, just under the search field.

Presenting as cards that you can close, they are visible on first setup and provides you with a “tour of your new phone.” It also powers the list of suggested results when users begin typing into the search box.

Settings Suggestions is the intelligence behind Settings, helping you discover, manage, and setup your phone’s settings. By understanding your context and actions, Settings Suggestions powers the search results and suggestions you see in Settings. Features include: 1. Personalized Settings search results based on your device state and usage 2. Suggestions for new settings that you may want to use based on your current habits

This contextual feature offers options based on the state and usage of a device, and takes into account current user habits. Like with other system Pixel apps in the past, Google is releasing an updated version via the Play Store.

Google Play notes that the app was updated on October 2, but version 1.0.0.215447275 was released on October 11. The Play Store listing is visible on other devices, but it can only be installed on Pixel devices.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: