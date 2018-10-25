9to5Toys Lunch Break: Philips Hue Color Lightbar $63, GoPro HERO7 Black $359, adidas up to 25% off, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/10/9to5Toys-Daily-10-25-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

The new Philips Hue Play Color Lightbar gets first discount starting at $63 shipped, more

Anker PowerWave 10W Charging Bundle $40, USB-C gear, more from $16 in this week’s deals

Best Buy 2-day sale hits w/ Apple gear, Philips Hue discounts, TVs and more

Apple begins selling 2018 certified refurbished MacBook Pros, deals from $1,529

Apple Watch sport bands & cases in various colors from $5 Prime shipped (50% off)

Save 25% on Clockwork Synergy’s handmade Apple Watch bands with free shipping

Protect your new Apple Watch Series 4 with a bumper case from under $4

Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad on sale from $285 ahead of next week’s event

9to5Toys iOS app now available! Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear

MORE NEW DEALS:

eBay takes 10% off sitewide for next 24 hours: save on tech, home goods, much more

Black Friday 2018 GUIDES:

AT&T Black Friday 2018: Free express shipping, discounted smartphones, more

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Prep for Black Friday with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card: 5% cash back, perks, more

Amazon Home Gift Guide hits with curated stocking stuffers, smart home gear, more

Battlefield V’s Firestorm battle royale mode delayed until nearly Q2 2019