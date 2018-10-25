9to5Toys Lunch Break: Philips Hue Color Lightbar $63, GoPro HERO7 Black $359, adidas up to 25% off, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
The new Philips Hue Play Color Lightbar gets first discount starting at $63 shipped, more
GoPro’s new HERO7 Black gets first discount to $359, prev. gen models from $180
adidas at eBay takes an extra 10% off already-reduced shoes and activewear, from $36
Anker PowerWave 10W Charging Bundle $40, USB-C gear, more from $16 in this week’s deals
Best Buy 2-day sale hits w/ Apple gear, Philips Hue discounts, TVs and more
Apple begins selling 2018 certified refurbished MacBook Pros, deals from $1,529
Apple Watch sport bands & cases in various colors from $5 Prime shipped (50% off)
Save 25% on Clockwork Synergy’s handmade Apple Watch bands with free shipping
Protect your new Apple Watch Series 4 with a bumper case from under $4
iTunes kicks off movie bundle sale from $10 plus DreamWorks films $8, 4K from $5, more
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad on sale from $285 ahead of next week’s event
Best iPhone XR pre-order deals: BOGO FREE, gift cards, $0/mo. lease, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
eBay takes 10% off sitewide for next 24 hours: save on tech, home goods, much more
- Bring Aukey’s 1080p Webcam to your desk setup for $26 shipped (30% off), more
- Smartphone Accessories: iPhone XS Max Screen Protector 3-Pack $2 Prime shipped, more
- DJI’s latest Mavic 2 drones get $100 price drop in eBay’s latest sitewide sale
- Kwikset Signature Series Deadbolt brings keyless entry to your Z-Wave setup at $109 ($30 off)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War from $32, Final Fantasy XV Royal $25, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Gods Wars I, Purely Vegan, many more
- Xbox One X NBA 2K19 + Red Dead Redemption 2 now $414 shipped (nearly $150 off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 pre-order deals: $150 off consoles, game + XBL $54, more
- Battle through endless pixelated dungeons in Heroes of Loot for iOS: $2 (Reg. $4)
- McAfee Total Protection defends against viruses & malware at new Amazon low: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Add a Touch Control Air Fryer to your kitchen arsenal for $60 today (Reg. $80)
- Amazon’s Gold Box is filled w/ monitor/TV mounts from just $18 Prime shipped
- Be rid of pet hair w/ Dyson’s Animal Upright Vac for $230 (Refurb, Orig. $650)
- Amazon Gerber knife sale from $6 for today only: Bear Grylls set, Paraframe, more
- Cuisinart’s highly-rated PerfecTemp Kettle is now at an Amazon low of $61 (Reg. $100)
- Ingersoll Rand tools from $37 in Amazon’s Gold Box: Air Ratchet, Power Socket, many more
- ECCO elevates your fall style with boots, dress shoes, sneakers & more from $60
- Macy’s takes up to 50% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger & other designers from $20
- UGG boots, apparel, sneakers & more at up to 50% off during its Last Chance Sale
Black Friday 2018 GUIDES:
AT&T Black Friday 2018: Free express shipping, discounted smartphones, more
- Staples Black Friday 2018: Rewards perks, 110% price match, online discounts, more
- B&H Black Friday 2018: free expedited shipping, deals on high-end gear, more
- eBay Black Friday 2018: 110% price match guarantee, free shipping, more
- Best Buy Black Friday 2018: My Best Buy rewards, Thanksgiving hours, doorbusters, more
- Amazon Black Friday 2018: deals, Prime memberships, Alexa-only offers, more
- Walmart Black Friday 2018: Doorbusters, in-store savings, hours, more
- Target Black Friday 2018: REDcard benefits, Thanksgiving hours, free shipping, more
- Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2018: Rewards discounts, free shipping, hours, more
- Target Toy Book 2018 has arrived: LEGO, Nerf, 25% off coupons, much more [Gallery]
- PlayStation Black Friday 2018: early PS Plus deals, official price drops, more
- Barnes & Noble Black Friday 2018: Membership perks, toys & games, NOOK, more
- Rakuten Black Friday 2018: early deals, sitewide coupons, free shipping, more
- West Elm Black Friday 2018: Key Holder reward discounts, shipping info, more
- Monoprice’s Black Friday Mini Sale discounts monitors, speakers and more
- Guitar Center Black Friday 2018: early iOS/Mac gear deals, shipping, more
- Kohl’s Black Friday Toy Guide is here w/ LEGO, FAO Schwarz, Hot Wheels, more
- GameStop Black Friday 2018: early deals, free shipping, gift cards, more
- LEGO 2018 Holiday Book: get a first look at exclusive sets, promos and more
- Home Depot Black Friday 2018: free shipping, online sales, more
- Amazon Top 100 Toys List arrives with this year’s hottest gifts
- Kohl’s Black Friday 2018: Kohl’s Cash, coupons, Thanksgiving doorbusters, more
- Macy’s Black Friday 2018: Weekend-long doorbusters, exclusive app savings, more
- Sam’s Club Black Friday 2018: Member-only discounts, free shipping, hours, more
- Nintendo Black Friday 2018: limited edition hardware releases, digital deals, more
- Best gifts under $100 in the 2018 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Prep for Black Friday with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card: 5% cash back, perks, more
Amazon Home Gift Guide hits with curated stocking stuffers, smart home gear, more
Battlefield V’s Firestorm battle royale mode delayed until nearly Q2 2019
- Amazon Go opens new autonomous storefront in San Francisco + new Whole Foods perks
- eBay reveals Top 50 Toys list ahead of the holiday season with this year’s must-have gifts
- The Best Buy Top Toys 2018 List is here with the most wanted gifts of this year
- Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day? Here’s a list of confirmed retailers to date…
- Sign-up for these rewards programs and make Black Friday shopping a breeze
- eBay’s new smartphone trade-in program delivers instant payouts
- The Shaper Origin leverages AR and a built-in display to bring precise cuts to your workshop
- Pottery Barn Apartment turns any space into a walk-in closet w/ essentials from under $10
- Sam’s Club will soon offer same-day grocery delivery at over half of its stores
- Supreme collaborates with The North Face on a fall & winter collection from $88
- LEGO Ideas releases new 860-piece Pop-Up Book set for its ten-year anniversary
- Review: PaMu Scroll brings wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0, more to rival AirPods at just $39
- Review: LEGO’s life-size Porg is one of the cutest kits yet & a must-have for Star Wars fans
- Taco Bell is giving away limited edition Xbox One X consoles again, here’s how to win
- mophie powerstation USB-C 3XL packs 45W USB-C PD, 26000mAh of power, more
- Verizon’s new GizmoWatch wearable packs LTE-connectivity for a low-cost monthly fee
- Amazon announces new Kindle Paperwhite with thinner, waterproof design
- Recording on Android just got a lot better w/ the all-in-one Spire Studio system
- How to get the Philips Hue look for under $40
- Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals brings the game to life, hits store shelves November 1st
- Nintendo debuts custom Diablo III Switch console for lovers of the dungeon crawler
- Let Alexa scare the kids this halloween with custom doorbell responses
- Cookbooks for Kindle you can buy under $3: Giada De Laurentiis, Jim Lahey, more