9to5Toys Lunch Break: Chromecast $26, Nest Protect Smoke Alarm $95, Aukey 6-Foot USB-C Cable $7, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Google’s 2nd Gen. Chromecast is down to $26.50 shipped at Walmart (Orig. $35)
Nest’s 2nd Gen. Protect Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms return to $95 shipped (Reg. $120)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 6-Foot USB-C Charging Cable $7 Prime shipped, more
Review: Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit channels a little magic to offer an unparalleled experience
MORE NEW DEALS:
Grab the cert. refurb. Sonos Play:1 Speaker at $119 & expand your multi-room audio setup
- B&H and Adorama slash latest MacBook Pro prices following yesterday’s event
- Add a Ring Video Doorbell Pro to your home for $159 shipped (Reg. $249)
- Black Friday arrived early w/ this VIZIO 43-inch 1080p Smart TV, now $198 shipped
- Spotify offers a FREE Google Home Mini when you sign-up for a premium account
- New Pad & Quill iPad Pro Cases are here w/ 11 & 12.9″ leather/linen models + early deals
- PUMA Halloween Sale cuts 50% off select sneakers, apparel & accessories from $13
- Samson’s Microphone bundle helps get your podcast off the ground at $70 (50% off)
- Add 128GB of Silicon Power microSD storage for $18 via Amazon (all-time low)
- SimpliSafe’s 7-Piece Protect Home Security System falls to $205, today only (Reg. $260)
- Klipsch home theater audio refurbs up to$150 off at Amazon today: bookshelves, more
- Attach your HDTV to the wall with this highly-rated mounting set at $12 Prime shipped
- This Black & Decker 4V Screwdriver + 42-piece bit set is only $21.50 today ($37 value)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Bloons Supermonkey 2, OTTTD Tower Defense, more
- Oakley jackets, shirts, backpacks & more from $43 during its Fall Clearance Event
- Le Creuset prepares you for Thanksgiving with up to $115 off four of its top cookware items
- Amazon’s Gold Box has 25% off baby bedding including sheets, blankets & more from $14
- Get some fresh new Egyptian cotton bed sheets at Amazon for 25% off, starting from $41
- Amazon offers Trigger Point foam rollers from $16 for your post-workout (22% off)
- Amazon has loads of outdoor statues from $13 today: pagodas, waterfalls, turtles, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War Collector’s $60, Shadow of The Colossus $16, more
- LEGO Architecture kits make great display pieces from $23: Las Vegas, more
- Lock-in 4 yrs. of Car and Driver Magazine for just $12 shipped today (Reg. $50+)
- Add the popular sci-fi thriller Forging Zero to your Kindle eBook library for FREE
- Sperry’s Halloween Event discounts all of its sneakers to $31 + free shipping
Black Friday 2018 GUIDES:
Sprint Black Friday 2018: Discounted gadgets, affordable plans, more
- Costco Black Friday ad leak reveals first look at this year’s hottest deals
- Whole Foods Black Friday 2018: Prime member perks, Thanksgiving hours, more
- AT&T Black Friday 2018: Free express shipping, discounted smartphones, more
- Staples Black Friday 2018:Rewards perks, 110% price match, online discounts, more
- B&H Black Friday 2018: free expedited shipping, deals on high-end gear, more
- eBay Black Friday 2018:110% price match guarantee, free shipping, more
- Best Buy Black Friday 2018:My Best Buy rewards, Thanksgiving hours, doorbusters, more
- Amazon Black Friday 2018: deals, Prime memberships, Alexa-only offers,more
- Walmart Black Friday 2018: Doorbusters, in-store savings, hours, more
- Target Black Friday 2018: REDcard benefits, Thanksgiving hours, free shipping, more
- Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2018: Rewards discounts, free shipping, hours, more
- Gap, Old Navy & Banana Republic Black Friday: rewards perks, sitewide discounts, more
- Target Toy Book 2018has arrived:LEGO, Nerf, 25% off coupons, much more [Gallery]
- Adorama Black Friday 2018:VIP discounts, free shipping, camera gear bundles, more
- PlayStation Black Friday 2018: early PS Plus deals, official price drops, more
- Barnes & Noble Black Friday 2018:Membership perks, toys & games, NOOK, more
- Rakuten Black Friday 2018: early deals, sitewide coupons, free shipping, more
- West Elm Black Friday 2018: Key Holder reward discounts, shipping info, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
With AirPower MIA, the Nomad Base Station for Apple Watcharrives on the scene
October’s notable LEGO Ideas kits include Food-Themed Diners, BrickHeadz Mount Rushmore, more
How to build an out-of-sight charging station for tools, smart home gear, and more
- Sonos announces five new colors for its AirPlay 2-enabled One speaker
- Backcountry’s Touring Collection lets you hit the slopes with style & practicality
- Holiday travel plans? Update your luggage with our top picks for under $100
- Happy National Cat Day: Best ways to treat your feline friends from $10
- Blue Apron and Jet combine to offer at-home meal kits that undercut Amazon on price
- Best Buy rolls out free shipping for the holiday shopping season
- Hive View Outdoor arrives with attractive design… for a security camera
- Sam’s Club Now takes on Amazon Go with an automated, cashier-less grocery store of its own
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Review — My favorite CoD in years
- Huawei unveils ‘AI speaker’ capable of identifying multiple users with voiceprint technology
- Fortnite’s SCAR Rifle leaves the virtual world with debut of upcoming Nerf blaster
- Anker announces the Nebula Capsule II with USB-C, PowerPort Atom w/ 27W USB-C PD, more
- The Shark Tank products Amazon customers love: Drop Stop, Squatty Potty, more
- Prep for Black Friday with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card:5% cash back, perks, more
- Amazon Home Gift Guidehits with curated stocking stuffers, smart home gear, more
- Battlefield V’s Firestorm battle royale modedelayed until nearly Q2 2019
- Amazon Go opens new autonomous storefrontin San Francisco + new Whole Foods perks
- eBay reveals Top 50 Toys list ahead of the holiday season with this year’s must-have gifts
- The Best Buy Top Toys 2018 List is here with the most wanted gifts of this year