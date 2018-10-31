9to5Toys Lunch Break: Chromecast $26, Nest Protect Smoke Alarm $95, Aukey 6-Foot USB-C Cable $7, more

9to5Toys now has a new app!Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/10/9to5Toys-Daily-10-31-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Google’s 2nd Gen. Chromecast is down to $26.50 shipped at Walmart (Orig. $35)

Nest’s 2nd Gen. Protect Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms return to $95 shipped (Reg. $120)

Review: Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit channels a little magic to offer an unparalleled experience

MORE NEW DEALS:

Grab the cert. refurb. Sonos Play:1 Speaker at $119 & expand your multi-room audio setup

Black Friday 2018 GUIDES:

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

With AirPower MIA, the Nomad Base Station for Apple Watcharrives on the scene

October’s notable LEGO Ideas kits include Food-Themed Diners, BrickHeadz Mount Rushmore, more

How to build an out-of-sight charging station for tools, smart home gear, and more