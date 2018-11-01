171: Google Fi, Google Walkout, Apple USB-C adapter for Pixel | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got Google’s Project Fi is being renamed simply ‘Google Fi’, Google Walkout happened to protest handling of sexual misconduct, and a USB-C adapter from Apple.
- Google’s Project Fi MVNO is moving past ‘Project’ status, being rebranded as ‘Google Fi’
- ‘Not OK Google’: Thousands in 40+ offices around the world take part in Google Walkout [Gallery]
- Hands-on: Apple’s new USB-C headphone adapter is your cheapest option for analog audio on Pixel
- Spotify Family members can redeem a free Google Home Mini starting November 1st
