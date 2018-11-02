9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sony Android Auto Receiver $290, Anker Charging Sale from $7, TP-Link Color Smart Bulb $23, more
9to5Toys now has a new app!Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Bring CarPlay & Android Auto to your car with Sony’s 6.4-inch Receiver from $291 (Reg. $400)
Anker’s Amazon Gold Box is highlighted by charging gear from $7.50, more
Anker gets you ready for tomorrow’s Apple event w/ USB-C gear and much more from $10
TP-Link’s Smart Light Bulb supports 16 million colors and is at a new low of $23 (Reg. $35)
Black Friday 2018 Ads:
Amazon kicks off Countdown to Black Friday 2018w/ rotating deals, Prime exclusives, more
- GameStop 2018 Holiday Gift Guide filled w/ Super Smash accessories, merch, more
- Walmart Toy Guidearrives with a look at this year’s most anticipated gifts
- eBay First Minute Dealsstart November with 11 days of Black Friday offers
- Target Black Friday ad 2018leak has notable Apple deals, TVs, doorbusters and much more
- Kohl’s Black Friday Ad 2018: Latest Echo Dot $24, Google Home Hub $99, doorbusters, more
- Dell Black Friday Ad 2018:Rotating doorbusters, Nest Thermostat E $99, DJI drones, more
- Dell Small Business 2018 Black Friday Ad: Bose QC 35 II $299, doorbusters, more
- LEGO’s 2018 Christmas Catalogis packed with the year’s latest and greatest sets
- Newegg kicks off a busy month with Black November Sale:SSDs, monitors, much more
- The 9to5Toys Guide to Black Friday Free Shipping
Review: Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit channels a little magic to offer an unparalleled experience
MORE NEW DEALS:
Deep discounts on Bose refurb SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones: $130 (Orig. $250)
- Skip the new MacBook Air and opt for Apple’s 12-inch MacBook at $900 shipped, today only
- Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular from $265 shipped, today only (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $399+)
- Score two Ring Spotlight Cams, two 3rd Gen. Echo Dots and a Chime Pro for $400 ($550 value)
- Zero Grid’s Electronic Travel Organizer tidies up cables + dongles: $15 Prime shipped (30% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Spigen iPhone XS Max Liquid Air Case $12 Prime shipped, more
- Audio-Technica’s Bluetooth-enabled WS99BT headphones are now $119 (Reg. $165+)
- Rockport’s Friends & Family Sale cuts an extra 30% off select boots, dress shoes & more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Evergrow, GymGoal, more
- Columbia is loaded with deals for fall & winter with jackets, pants & more from $20
- Today’s Best Game Deals: FIFA 19 $29, Red Dead Redemption 2 $48, more
- Nike, adidas, ASICS, Reebok & more from just $35 during 6PM’s Running Sale
- Assemble LEGO’s Buckingham Palace, Arc De Triomphe, X-Wing Starfighter and more from $32
- This Organic Protein Powder is vegan/kosher and just $16.50 for 2-lbs. (Reg. $25+)
- HORI Switch Pro-style Controller now at Amazon all-time low of $16 (Reg. up to $25)
- Amazon’s Lands’ End Sweater Sale has select styles from $30, today only
- Grab off-season outdoor furniture savings from $39 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- KitchenAid’s 6-Qt. Mixer hits Amazon all-time low in Empire Red at $209 (Reg. $300+)
- 9to5Toys Daily: November 02, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon opens another 4-star store in Denver: is this the future of retail?
Currant’s new Smart Outlet uses AI to help reduce wasted energy
ASUS enters the UltraWide market with new 49-inch Double Full HD 144Hz Gaming Monitor
- Levi’s Gift Guide unveils an array of trendy and comfortable pieces w/ prices from $17
- Nintendo recommits to the 3DS, announces that the handheld console isn’t going anywhere
- Rotor Riot’s latest product brings L3/R3 to mobile gaming w/ an MFi-certified controller
- New Pad & Quill iPad Pro Cases are here w/ 11 & 12.9″ leather/linen models + early deals
- Moshi details refreshed iPad Pro case lineup plus new Apple Pencil accessories
- Audio-Technicaupdates its best-selling ATH-M50x headphones with built-in Bluetooth
- The Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide has something for everyone from $30
- With AirPower MIA, the Nomad Base Station for Apple Watcharrives on the scene
- October’s notable LEGO Ideas kits include Food-Themed Diners, more
- How to build an out-of-sight charging station for tools, smart home gear, and more
- Sonos announces five new colors for its AirPlay 2-enabled One speaker
- Backcountry’s Touring Collection lets you hit the slopes with style & practicality
- Holiday travel plans? Update your luggage with our top picks for under $100
- Happy National Cat Day: Best ways to treat your feline friends from $10
- Blue Apron and Jet combine to offer at-home meal kits that undercut Amazon on price
- Best Buy rolls out free shipping for the holiday shopping season
- Hive View Outdoor arrives with attractive design… for a security camera
- Sam’s Club Now takes on Amazon Go with an automated, cashier-less grocery store of its own
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Review — My favorite CoD in years