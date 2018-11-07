9to5Toys Lunch Break: NVIDIA Shield TV $140, Netgear Arlo 3 Camera Bundle $240, Philips Hue Color 4 Bulb Bundle $200, more

9to5Toys now has a new app!Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

The NVIDIA Shield TV 4K Streamer is a 9to5 favorite, on sale today at $140 (Reg. $179)

Netgear’s Arlo 3 camera system includes FREE 7-day cloud recording: $250 ($350+ value)

The Philips Hue Color 4 Bulb Starter Kit w/ two 3rd Gen. Echo Dots is $200 (save $100)

Anker’s top-rated Lightning and USB-C cables on sale this week, more from $7

Black Friday 2018 Ads:

Amazon Black Friday deals revealed: Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, more discounted before Thanksgiving

Review: Marshall Wooburn II Bluetooth Speaker shines with vintage styling + booming sound

MORE NEW DEALS:

Amazon Echo and Sonos owners can save 20% or more on smart home accessories

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Metroid and two other NES titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online later this month

Nostalgia comes to the Nintendo Switch with SEGA Genesis Classics, launching December 7th

Huawei’s new MateBook 13 will give the MacBook Air a run for its money

Yongnuo’s upcoming camerahas a 5-inch display, supports Canon lenses, and runs Android