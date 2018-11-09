9to5Toys Last Call: Garmin fenix 5S GPS Watch $400, LG Chromecast Sound Bar $280, Honeywell Assistant Thermostat $123, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug feature Alexa control + energy monitoring: get two for $23 (Reg. $40)
- This 960GB PNY 2.5-inch SSD will speed up your Mac or PC for $130 ($30 off)
- Apple and Amazon make global deal to directly sell more products, including iPhone, iPad, more
- JOBY’s GripTight GorillaPod Tablet Stand falls to new Amazon low at $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Record 4K aerials with DJI’s Mavic Pro Drone for $600 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $999)
- Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos AirPlay-enabled A/V Receiver falls to $230 (Reg. up to $400)
- JBL Bluetooth Speaker + LED Light Bulb = Stocking Stuffer Supreme: $16 (Reg. $25)
- Blanket your home with Wi-Fi for the holidays: Tenda Nova MW6 3-pack for $128 (Reg. $170)
- Give Xbox Game Pass a try for a month at just $1 right now (Reg. $10), more
- Boots and apparel by Sperry, The North Face & more from $45 at Steep & Cheap
- The upcoming Shadow VR will offer QHD resolution, 110º FoV, and a Snapdragon 835 processor
- Revamped Kohl’s Rewards includes a Black Friday preview & other perks
- Any 3 magazines for $12: Wired, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, Pop Science, ESPN, GQ, more
- Stanley’s Electric Pressure Washer will help keep your car spotless: $135 shipped ($30+ off)
- The holidays are coming, outfit your entire family with matching pajamas from $10
- Sony’s 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers fall to lowest price this year at $73 shipped (Reg. $150)
- Neato Botvac D6 Laser Guided Vacuum gets first price drop to $571 ($160 off), more from $248
- Express gets you ready for the holidays with 40% off sitewide: Sweaters, flannels, more
- Narrative-driven tactical RPG Planescape Torment back to all-time low at $2 on iOS (Reg. $10)
- Score select Ray-Ban sunglasses for fall from $81 during Hautelook’s Flash Event
- High Sierra Powerglide Wheeled Laptop Backpack now at Amazon low of $39 ($25 off)
- Amazon Best Books of 2018: Educated, Washington Black, Stephen King’s Elevation, more
- These cozy men’s slippers will keep feet nice and warm for only $8 shipped
- What is 11.11? How to prep for the biggest shopping event you might not know about
- For just $10 you can add this RGB LED light strip to any space inside (or outside) of your home
- This Game Console photo book is the perfect gift for gamers at $16 shipped (Reg. $25)
- See The Grinch or any other movie for $5 off through Fandango & Google Pay
- Nyko’s $12 Charge Block Pro makes powering your Switch Pro Controller easy (25% off)
- Acer’s Predator Helios 300 has a 6-core i7, 144Hz screen & CoD BO4 at $999 (Save $200), more
- Cuisipro’s highly-rated Boxed Grater makes cutting cheese and veggies a cinch: $16.50 (Reg. $35)
- Vera Bradley’s Travel Sale features MacBook bags, luggage, accessories & more from $36
- Go oil-less with these air fryers from $30 shipped: Chefman 3.5L or Dash 1.2L (Reg. up to $60)
Garmin’s fenix 5S Multi-Sport GPS Smart Watch drops to new low at Amazon: $400 (Reg. $550)
LG’s 4.1-Ch. Bluetooth Sound Bar has built-in Chromecast functionality at $280 (Reg. $500)
Honeywell’s Lyric T5 Plus Assistant Thermostat sports Siri control for $123.50 (Amazon low)
Check out these Anker USB-C accessories from $8 via Amazon
Anker’s top-rated Lightning and USB-C cables on sale this week, more from $7
Black Friday 2018 Ads:
Best Buy Black Friday addelivers this year’s top Apple deals, gaming consoles, doorbusters, more
Walmart Black Friday ad:up to $400 gift card w/ iPhone or Android, 4K TVs, Xbox/PS4, much more
Amazon Black Friday deals revealed: Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, more discounted before Thanksgiving
- Meijer Black Friday ad:up to $125 off iPad Pro & Apple Watch, Echo deals, more
- Staples Black Friday ad: Google Home Hub $99, new Chromecast $25, Echo Dot $24, more
- Old Navy Black Friday ad: 50% off sitewide, cardholder benefits, $1 socks, more
- HP Black Friday ad: Doorbusters, discounted laptops, gaming desktops, more
- Amazon announces FREE shipping for all this holiday season starting today
- Amazon kicks off Countdown to Black Friday 2018 w/ Prime exclusives, more
- Petco Black Friday ad: discounted toys, perks for rewards members, more
- Big Lots Black Friday Ad: 1-day sale on Thanksgiving, doorbusters, more
- Macy’s Black Friday ad: Apple Watch Series 3 $199, Dyson, Instant Pot, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Marshall’s Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker includes an Echo Input at new low: $400 ($535 value)
- Honeywell’s Lyric T5 Plus HomeKit Thermostat sports Siri control for $123.50 (Amazon low)
- Apple Watch sport bands + case in a variety of colors from $4 shipped via Amazon
- Logitech’s Multi-Device Keyboard returns to Amazon low at $45 (25% off), more from $65
- SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning Flash Drive easily backups your iPhone, more: $32 (Reg. $45)
- Upgrade to ViewSonic’s 4K 60Hz Gaming Monitor for $350, today only (Reg. $525)
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever 8000mAh Portable Solar Battery Charger $30, more
- Foscam’s R2 Security Camera has pan/tilt/zoom features at $56 shipped (All-time low)
- Grow herbs all winter with these discounted AeroGarden Kits from $100, today only
- Best Buy’s Early Black Friday sale has HDTVs from $90, UHDTVs from $280, more
- Learn how to play on a proper Yamaha 88-Key Weighted Digital Piano while it’s $100+ off
- Add the top-rated sci-fi thriller Pines to your Kindle eBook library for FREE (Reg. $10+)
- Nordstrom’s Fall Sale offers many top brands at up to 40% off: TUMI, Barbour, UGG, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Templar Battleforce, Extreme Agenda, more
- Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale cuts anextra 25% off Nike, Sperry, The North Face, more
- Brave the Wasteland in Fallout the Board Game at its Amazon low of $40 (Reg. up to $60)
- Ralph Lauren’s Mid-Season Event features an extra 30% off and free sitewide shipping
- Logitech’s K480 multi-device Bluetooth keyboard works w/ iOS & more for $20 (Reg. $30)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Crackdown 360/X1 FREE, NBA 2K19 $36.50, more
- This highly-rated 4-Qt. Stainless Pressure Cooker is only $28 today (Reg. up to $60)
- Score off-season savings on the best-selling Outland Gas Fire Pit Table: $430 (Reg. $550)
- Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with Magformers toys from $14 shipped
- Organize your life w/ a 6-pack of 3-drawer Sterilite units for $19.50 (Reg. $35)
- Enjoy nugget ice at home w/ this countertop ice maker at $448 shipped ($100 off)
- Illuminate your patio w/ 48-Ft. of AmazonBasics Weatherproof String Lights: $25 (Reg. $45)
- 9to5Toys Daily: November 09, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundlefeatures exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings
Top 5 third-party USB-C Power Delivery chargers for your new 36W iPad Pro from $15
Arlo Audio Doorbellundercuts the competition with its low cost and wireless design
Review: Marshall Wooburn II Bluetooth Speaker shines with vintage styling + booming sound
- Fossil’s Gift Guide gets you in the holiday spirit with smartwatches, leather goods, more
- Sony quietly revises PS4 Pro, releases new model with reduced fan noise
- NETGEAR’s first Wi-Fi 6 routers are here w/ 6GB/s wireless speeds, 5GB/s Ethernet, more
- Oprah’s Favorite Things Guide is back and better than ever, with gifts ideas for any budget
- Schlage’s new Connect Smart Deadbolt joins Kwikset and Yale with support for Amazon Key
- This new wireless GameCube controller adapter for Nintendo Switch is only $20
- Target REDCard holders get first dibs on Black Friday specials one day early
- Metroid and two other NES titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online later this month
- Nostalgia comes to the Nintendo Switch with SEGA Genesis Classics, launching December 7th
- Huawei’s new MateBook 13 will give the MacBook Air a run for its money
- Yongnuo’s upcoming camerahas a 5-inch display, supports Canon lenses, and runs Android
- Sotheby’s Space Exploration Auction lets you bring home a piece of the moon
- The Williams Sonoma Gift Guide has ideas for every cook & baker on your list from $40
- Barnes & Noble announces NOOK 10.1″, the largest display it has ever made
- Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong mobile games could be on the way
- Amazon releases printed toy catalog full of best-selling gifts to fill the void left by Toys R Us
- Our favorite new cookbooks that’ll be perfect for your Thanksgiving recipes
- LEGO debuts Harry Potter Alley kit, here’s how to add it to your collection for free
- Could YouTube finally be coming to the Nintendo Switch?
- Amazon Day will let you choose when you’d like all of your packages delivered
- Nintendo recommits to the 3DS, announces that the handheld console isn’t going anywhere
- Walmart Toy Guide arrives with a look at this year’s most anticipated gifts
- Start the Christmas countdown with a beauty advent calendar that will have you glowing