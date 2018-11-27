9to5Toys Last Call: Google Home mini bundle $58, Anker Holiday Amazon Sale from $10, USB-C Hubs from $11, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Update:
Google Chromecast Audio drops below Black Friday pricing at $13 shipped (Reg. $35)
- Score Apple’s Space Gray iPhone 8 Plus w/ prepaid service for $600 shipped ($100 off)
- Expand your HomeKit lighting with a Philips Hue LED Bulb + Dimmer Switch for $28 (Reg. $35)
- Upgrade your home theater with a ViewSonic 1080p Projector: $550 (Reg. $680)
- Keep your temperature balanced w/ a 2-pack of ecobee room sensors for $39.50 (Reg. $80)
- Keep your home safe w/ the Hive View 1080p security camera at $120 (Reg. $150+)
- B&H offers 20% off Moment Smartphone Lens Gear: new Tele 58mm $80, Macro $72, more
- TP-Link’s latest $14 smart plug monitors energy consumption and has a USB port (Reg. $40)
- Pick up Samsonite’s 5-pc Luggage Set and always have a perfectly sized bag: $75 (50% off)
- Cut down on energy vampires with this best-selling timer switch for $16 shipped (20% off)
- Jackery’s 500Wh Portable Generator Battery Pack is powerful and runs silently: $400 ($200 off)
- Playmobil’s highly-rated Family Camping Trip toy set is down to $9 shipped at Amazon (40% off)
- Amazon had a record-breaking weekend, here’s what you bought the most of at 9to5toys
- Fossil’s has smartwatches, wallets, tote bags & more at an extra 40% off, today only
- Keep neighborhood cats safe from the elements w/ this Outdoor Heated Kitty House: $35 ($30+ off)
- Here’s 70 Quarts of highly-rated Coleman Xtreme Cooler from just $25 (Reg. up to $70)
- Here’s when you can jump in to Red Dead Online, starts today for some
- Arturia Keystep 32-Key Keyboard Controller for Mac down to $100 (Reg. up to $150) + more
- These beautifully-illustrated Harry Potter hardcovers can be yours from $16 (Reg. $30+)
- Target’s in-house home brands are 30% off, today only: Hearth & Hand, Project 62, more
- NFL App-enabled Electric Football Game offers a modern take on a classic toy$32 ($15 off)
- These clever LEGO Storage Bricks cost $14 and organize your spare pieces (30% off)
- Score a six-month SiriusXM subscription and an Amazon Echo Dot for $50 ($146 value)
- Tote a 15-inch MacBook Pro in this well-rated, stylish backpack for $13 shipped (50% off)
- Look fresh for the holidays in these Unisex Aviator Sunglasses for $6 shipped
- Dockers gives you a polished look this season with 40% off sitewide + free shipping
- Blu-rays from $7: Hobbit + LOTR, Jurassic Park/Mission Impossible collections, more
- Go oil-less with the Big Boss 16-Quart Air Fryer at $50 for today only (Reg. $70+)
- Lucky Brand is loaded with discounts up to 60% off including jeans, shoes, shirts & more
- Head outdoors with Ozark Trail’s 10-Person Family Camping Tent for $69 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Monitor outdoor temp, wind speed, and more w/ this AcuRite weather station for $50 shipped
- Dyson V7 HEPA Cordless Stick Vac w/ free accessories: $190 ($400 value), more from $180
- Keep between your pearly whites clean with Waterpik’s Water Flosser: $50 (Reg. $60+)
- This Black Friday Ryobi 5-piece tool bundle is back at $159 shipped (Reg. $250), more
- Bella’s Stainless Steel Rotating Waffle Maker drops to new Amazon low of $16 (Reg. up to $30)
- Lansky’s highly-rated BladeMedic sharpener multi-tool matches Amazon low: $7.50
Target will sell you two Google Home minis with two Wemo Smart Plugs for $58 ($150+ value)
Forget Black Friday, Anker’s biggest holiday Amazon sale starts now!
Aukey’s 4-Port USB-C Hub at $11 shipped (25% off)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals include Cult Classics from $8, Holiday Favorites, 4K, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
HP’s AirPrint-enabled OfficeJet AiO Printer is hard to beat at $40 shipped (33% off)
- iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery via Amazon
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes toys from our favorite movies and shows, starting at $3.50
- Panasonic’s Rechargeable Battery Power Pack is a holiday must-have: $35 (Reg. $50)
- UBTECH’s Stormtrooper Robot features authentic sounds, iPhone control, more: $100 (33% off)
- CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 3 B+ Kit includes everything you need to start tinkering at $70 ($20 off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Car Mount $11, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $24 or Gold for $32, LEGO CITY $9, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Candleman, Phase 10 Pro, more
- Nintendo hardcover books hit new Amazon lows from $16: Hyrule Historia, Super Mario, more
- The 20-lb. Gloomhaven board game can finally be yours for $96 shipped (Reg. $140)
- Get GoPro features without the premium price: YI’s Lite 4K Action Camera falls to $46 (25% off)
- Give the gift of a gorgeous Vincero watch this holiday season from $83, today only
- Amazon brings out your inner-artist with today’s Pentel Gold Box from $4
- This Philips 13-piece Groomer Kit is now at the Amazon all-time low: $13.50 (Reg. $20)
- Breville’s Barista Espresso Maker is $140 off today only, now at $360 (Refurb, Orig. $600)
- Nutri Ninja Blender w/ 2 FreshVac Cups now just $60 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $100)
- Get to know your pet better with the Embark Dog DNA Test Kit for $129 (Reg. $190)
- Find memory foam mattresses from $192 & pillows as low as $26 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Score apparel from Patagonia, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear & more at up to 60% off
- The Container Store offers kitchen organization & accessories from $10, today only
- Orvis takes up to 70% off sitewide with jackets, pullovers & more from $19 + free shipping
- Gap Factory’s Cyber Monday deals are extended with 60% off sitewide + 15% off & free shipping
- 9to5Toys Daily: November 27, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones focus on durability to crush the fitness earbud competition
- Roku TV Wireless Speakers pair easily, automatically adjust volume, and ship tomorrow
- Raspberry Pi’s latest 3 Model A+ brings processor/thermal improvements, more
- New Mac mini Travel Cases from WaterField are now up for pre-order starting from $59
- eBay 2018 Toy Book highlights rare and retro toys to bring in shoppers with a dose of nostalgia
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is officially coming to PlayStation 4 on December 7th
- Nomad unveils luxurious leather home for your AirPods case, pre-order now
- eBay home services aim to affordably take the headache out of setting up new gear
- Mountain Hardwear’s Gift Guide offers fresh ideas for cold weather adventurers
- CORSAIR announces the VENGEANCE 5180 pre-built gaming PC
- The upcoming Shadow VR will offer QHD resolution, 110º FoV, and a Snapdragon 835 processor
- Amazon Best Books of 2018: Educated, Washington Black, Stephen King’s Elevation, more
- Revamped Kohl’s Rewards includes a Black Friday preview & other perks
- The holidays are coming, outfit your entire family with matching pajamas from $10
- What is 11.11? How to prep for the biggest shopping event you might not know about
- Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundle features exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings
- Top 5 third-party USB-C Power Delivery chargers for your new 36W iPad Pro from $15