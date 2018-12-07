9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nest Learning Thermostat $149, Google WiFi Three-Pack $211, Chromecast Audio $13, more
Save $100 on the Nest Third Gen. Learning Thermostat, now down to $149 shipped
Bring home three Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Routers for $211.50 shipped (Reg. $250)
Chromecast Audio delivers hassle-free wireless streaming for $13.50 shipped, today only
Anker’s stocking-stuffer sale at Amazon has gifts from $8 shipped
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s favorite gifts for musicians
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s favorite low-cost tech essentials
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s favorite smart home must-haves
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s favorite tech gifts for banishing clutter
Sony PlayStation Classic Review + Giveaway: Gaming nostalgia personified
eBay takes10% off sitewide for 24 hours: save on tech, home goods, and more!
- The latest 13-inch MacBook Air is discounted by up to $130 in today’s eBay sale
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones in Porcelain Rose now $189 shipped (Reg. up to $350) + more
- Save Philips Hue LED Lighting from $14: Ludere Floodlight $117, Outdoor Lightstrip $81, more
- B&H takes up to 30% off the Ring Video Doorbell 2 at $139and the Doorbell Pro at $199
- Act quick and save 10% on Sonos speakers in eBay’s sitewide sale
- Kano’s Co Touch Kit at $207 (Reg. $280), Harry Potter Kit for $72, more
- Save $100on the latest DJI Mavic 2 drones,today only from $1,149 shipped
- Bose refurb headphones and speakers from $81: SoundSport Free, QuietComfort 20, more
- Amazon has Harman Kardon’s Alexa-enabled Allure Home Speaker for $166 (Reg. $250)
- Smartphone Accessories: mophie Powerstation 6000mAh Battery Bank $35, more
- Save on Arlo Security Cameras: Q 1080p $100 ($30 off), Audio Doorbell bundle $350, more
- Jackery’s Portable Power Station has AC, more w/ a 67000mAh battery: $250 (Reg. $300)
- Game Awards highlights & trailers: Far Cry New Dawn, Mortal Kombat 11, Outer Worlds, more
- Bring the grill inside this winter, Tenergy’s Smokeless model is now $140 (Reg. $180)
- Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con drops to $270 today only (Reg. $300)
- Blast off with LEGO’s Batman Bat-Space Shuttle at $53 shipped (Reg. $70), more from $5.50
- Amazon’s in-house jewelry brands are up to 40% off, with deals from $7 shipped(Today only)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: CityMaps2Go Pro, Tower of Fortune, more
- Women’s fashion Gold Boxes take up to 35% off Chico’s apparel, more
- Amazon’s discounting its in-house fashion brands for men from $15 in today’s Gold Box
- Amazon’s Fashion-focused Gold Box features up to 50% off Levi’s and Dockers
- These leather wallets & handbags would make great gifts from $9 shipped, today only
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Diablo III Eternal Switch $40, Ni no Kuni II $20, more
- Shutterfly takes 25% off sitewide, including custom holiday cards you can design as you please
- Put something new on your wrist with Amazon’s 1-day watch sale from $25
- Amazon offers a 24-pack of Prismacolor Colored Pencils for just $7, a perfect stocking stuffer
- Gear up for game day with up to 30% off NCAA apparel & accessoriesat Amazon
- Amazon takes up to 50% off the new J.Crew Mercantile, with outerwear & more from $11
- Amazon has your ugly Christmas sweaters today for $21 in various styles
- Ditch the Anova price w/ Gourmia’s Sous Vide for just $60 shipped (Reg. $90)
- Never walk out to a cold car again w/ this Compustar remote start system for $240 installed
- Stay organized on your next trip w/ this 6-piece eBags packing cube set for $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Bowflex Blaze Home Gym offers over 60 full-body workouts for $550 shipped (Reg. $800)
Four ways to make the best of your smart home: Reliable Wi-Fi, Smart Hubs, Z-Wave, more
Four must-have Sony PlayStation Classic accessories for an improved experience
Game Awards highlights & trailers: Far Cry New Dawn, Mortal Kombat 11, Outer Worlds, more
- Nomad launches the Rugged Case for Moment, compatible with all Moment lenses
- The sketchbooks of Star Wars costume designer John Mallo will be auctioned off next week
- These unique kitchen tools for under $40 will help you create a fabulous Christmas breakfast
- Brace yourselves Crash Team Racing fans, it looks like a remaster may be on the way
- More retro Switch Online games coming this month: Ninja Gaiden, Wario’s Woods, more
- eBay launches ’12 Days of Incredible Savings Event’ with deals on Apple, Google, more
- LEGO announces seasonal BrickHeadz for 2019 with notable new Dragon Dance Guy, more
- The new Razer Blade Stealthbrings an updated design, powerful specs, and more to the table
- Cozy up by the fire with these four new books on our December Reading List
- Analogue partners with Ghostly to unleash a gorgeous, limited edition Super Nt SNES console
- Amazon Best of Prime 2018 details this year’s best-sellers, including one big surprise
- LEGO expands its brick-built City lineup with new 2,500-piece Creator Expert Corner Garage
- Amazon had a record-breaking weekend, here’s what you bought the most of at 9to5toys
- Create tempo-synced social media posts in minutes with Roland’s Beat Sync Maker for iOS
- Big Mouth Billy Bass enters the 21st centurywith Amazon Alexa compatibility, preorder now
- Here’s when you can jump in to Red Dead Online, starts today for some
- V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones focus on durability to crush the competition
- Roku TV Wireless Speakers pair easily, automatically adjust volume, and ship tomorrow
- Raspberry Pi’s latest 3 Model A+brings processor/thermal improvements, more
- New Mac mini Travel Cases from WaterField are now up for pre-order starting from $59
- eBay 2018 Toy Book highlights rare and retro toys to bring in shoppers with a dose of nostalgia
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is officially coming to PlayStation 4 on December 7th
- Nomad unveils luxurious leather home for your AirPods case, pre-order now
- eBay home services aim to affordably take the headache out of setting up new gear
- Mountain Hardwear’s Gift Guide offers fresh ideas for cold weather adventurers
- CORSAIR announces the VENGEANCE 5180 pre-built gaming PC