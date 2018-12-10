9to5Toys Lunch Break: Home Max $299, Fitbit from $129, iOttie + Samsung Wireless Chargers from $17, more

- Dec. 10th 2018 9:35 am PT

0

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Google Home Max sports Assistant and all your favorite streaming services: $299 (Reg. $399)

Save up to 45% on Fitbit: Iconic GPS Watch $150 (Reg. $270), Versa $149 (Reg. $200), more

Today’s Gold Box includes charging accessories from iOttie, Samsung, more starting at $17.50

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Accessories

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s favorite gifts for musicians

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s favorite low-cost tech essentials

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s favorite smart home must-haves

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s favorite tech gifts for banishing clutter

MORE NEW DEALS:

Amazon discounts entire Echo lineup for Green Monday, deals start at$25

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Sony PlayStation Classic Review + Giveaway: Gaming nostalgia personified

8Bitdo’s latest adds Bluetooth controller support to your PlayStation Classic, pre-order now

The new Elago Apple Watch Stand is a throwback bound to be loved by Game Boy enthusiasts

Guides

9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author