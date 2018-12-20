9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung 9W Qi Charger $34, Fitbit Versa $90, August 3rd Gen. Smart Lock $100, more

- Dec. 20th 2018 9:31 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Qi Charging Pad with Wall Charger $34, more

Fitbit Versa falls below $90 for the first time: track steps, calories and more (Reg. $150)

August’s best-selling 3rd Gen. Smart Lock is back to $100 shipped (Reg. $125)

9to5Toys Last-Minute Gift Guide: Our top picks from under $20

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Patrick’s must-have gaming essentials

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Alison’s favorite beauty buys for under $20

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Accessories

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s favorite gifts for musicians

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s favorite low-cost tech essentials

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s favorite smart home must-haves

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s favoritetech gifts for banishing clutter

MORE NEW DEALS:

Amazon offers 30% off Anker Soundcore gear from $24: speakers, headphones, more

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Fluance refreshes its turntable lineup with new walnut exteriors, more

This 120-piece LEGO kit lets you bring home a Leica M Camera for just $45, buy it now

Lovot is a unique personal robot built for love and comfort…if you have $3,100

