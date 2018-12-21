9to5Toys Last Call: Tile Mate Item Finder from $10, Sonos Play:1 refurb $119, Bose SoundSport Earbuds $45, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Save over 45% off LG’s 2.1-Ch. Dolby Atmos Sound Bar at $179 shipped
- An iPhone 6 can still get the job done, grab this cert. refurb model for just $50
- Eve Degree brings temperature + humidity readings to HomeKit for $57 shipped (Reg. $70)
- Razer’s Holiday Chroma Bundle outfits your desk with gaming peripherals for $69 ($150 value), more
- Get those headphones in order w/ the Anchor Under-Desk Mount from $9.50 shipped
- Sony quietly releases brand new Lemmings game for iOS/Android, available now for FREE
- Encourage an active lifestyle w/ Garmin’s Vivofit Jr 2 + Extra Band for $45 shipped (Reg. $70)
- Kickstart your cord-cutting setup w/ HDHomeRun’s Connect Duo Tuner: $70 (30% off), more from $9
- TicWatch Pro Wear OS Smartwatch sports excellent battery life at $200 shipped (Reg. $250)
- The Bissell BarkBash Dog Bath System will arrive in time for Christmas: $49 at Amazon ($35 off)
- LG’s upcoming UltraWide Monitors include options like 85W USB-C charging, 144Hz refresh, more
- Let the Canary View keep an eye on your home in 1080p for $40 shipped (New Amazon low)
- Clean off the winter messes with a Ryobi Electric Pressure Washer for $99 (Reg. $129)
- Transistor action RPG for iOS, Apple TV & Mac now on sale from $2 (Reg. up to $20)
- 9to5Toys Products of the Year: Our writers select their favorite tech, home goods and more
- This 2-pack of solar LED lights are perfect for illuminating your backyard at $20 shipped
- Save 50% on APC’s SurgeArrest 7-Outlet Surge Protector at $8 shipped
- Wayfair’s End of Season Sale takes up to 75% off decor, furniture & more to update your home
- Keurig’s K-Mini Coffee Maker will brew drinks to help keep you warm: $50 at Amazon (Reg. $75+)
- Nintendo eShop deals from $9: Shovel Knight, Escapists, Sine Mora EX, Crash Bandicoot, more
- Start a podcast w/ Tascam’s MiniStudio Creator at a low of $80 shipped (Reg. $120, today only)
- Nordstrom Rack’s Converse Flash Sale updates your footwear & apparel from $13
- Nike’s AeroBill Featherlight Cap is perfect for workouts at $14 shipped (Reg. $20)
- This wireless thermometer tells your iPhone the temperature of your next meal for $20 (50% off)
- Five affordable puffer jackets for men to keep you warm this winter from $49
- AmazonBasics sale takes up to 25% off a little bit of everything: tech, home/office goods, more
- Xbox One S/X bundles now starting from just $180: NBA 2K19, Hot Wheels, many more
- NEOGEO Mini Console includes classic games like Fatal Fury and Metal Slug for $92.50 (Reg. $110)
- Put your best face forward with select Urban Decay cosmetics from $8.50 shipped (50% off)
- Always have the right bag size w/ American Tourister’s 5-pc. Luggage Set: $80 (Reg. $125+)
- This stylish & practical Joseph Joseph Cutting Board Set is at an Amazon low: $24 (Reg. $40+)
Keep track of your keys or backpack w/ Tile Mate Item Finders: 2018 version $20, more from $10
Jump into the world of Sonos for $119 w/ this cert. refurb Play:1 deal (Orig. $199)
Smartphone Accessories: Bose SoundSport In-ear Headphones $45 shipped, more
9to5Toys Last-Minute Gift Guide: Our top picks from under $20
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Patrick’s must-have gaming essentials
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Alison’s favorite beauty buys for under $20
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Accessories
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s favorite gifts for musicians
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s favorite low-cost tech essentials
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s favorite smart home must-haves
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s favorite tech gifts for banishing clutter
MORE NEW DEALS:
NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router has five Ethernet ports and is down to $90 (Reg. $180)
- Grab $100 worth of iTunes credit for $80 with email delivery via PayPal
- Best Buy’s 1-day Apple event takes up to $800 off MacBook Pro, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, more
- Nintendo Switch with Smash Bros. Ultimate and a Pro Controller for $360 ($430 value)
- Philips Hue Motion Sensor drops to new Amazon low at $27 shipped (Reg. $40)
- This backpack has an external USB port and fits a 15-inch MacBook Pro: $19 (50% off)
- Pick up the latest OontZ Angle Bluetooth Speaker for $16 shipped, today only at Amazon
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals:Bastion, Super Hydorah, Oddworld, many more
- Sony’s MDR-V6 studio monitor headphones drop to $55 shipped (Reg. $100)
- WD’s Red 4TB HDD is a must-have for NAS or mass storage at $100 shipped ($20 off)
- Pick up a new watch from Timex, Invicta, Casio and more starting at $15 in today’s Gold Box
- Michael Kors discounts up to 60% offhandbags, briefcases & more during its Winter Sale
- Last Minute Gift Card deals at 20% off, from $20: Yankee Candle, Best Buy, GameStop, more
- Download popular anime in HD for FREE or at up to 70% off: Dragon Ball, more
- Monopoly Gamer Collector’s Edition hits Amazon low at $18 (arrives before Christmas)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Just Cause 4 $45, Disney Afternoon Collection $5, more
- J.Crew Factory’s Clearance Event takes an extra 60% off winter styles with prices from $6
- TOMS takes a rare $20 off your order including winter boots, sneakers & more
- Merrell Holiday Flash Sale takes 50% offits most popular shoes & apparel, from $40
- Say goodbye to toting around kindling w/ these Outland Firebowls from $90
- Take your kitchen back in time with the Russell Hobbs Retro Style Toaster: $40 (50% off)
- Dehydrate fruit, raise bread, or make jerky in this 9-tray electric model for $175 (Reg. $230)
- This Mega Bloks Thomas & Friends set is a perfect last-minute gift at $8 from Walmart
- Dyson’s Hot+Cool Fan/Heater drops to a new all-time low of $250 (Reg. $350)
- 9to5Toys Daily: December 21, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nike HyperAdapt self-lacing shoes are slated to return in 2019 w/ more affordable price tag
Casio’s latest release is a full-metal G-Shock watch with retro-inspired design cues, buy it now
LG announces its second generation CineBeam Projector, now w/ short throw technology
- Fluance refreshes its turntable lineup with new walnut exteriors, more
- This 120-piece LEGO kit lets you bring home a Leica M Camera for just$45, buy it now
- Lovot is a unique personal robot built for love and comfort…if you have $3,100
- Amazon Digital Day returns on December 28thwith deals on movies, books, games, more
- Nintendo Switch is now the fastest selling console in the U.S. + Smash Bros. Ultimate details
- Razer announces the first wireless keyboard and mousefor Xbox One
- Hiking boots are very on-trend this season, here are our top picks from $35
- LEGO’s latest promotional offer is a Star Wars Minifigure Box, here’s how to get it for free
- Ford prototypes a noise-cancelling dog kennel to keep your pup calm during fireworks
- Sling TV lands on Oculus Go, bringing a massive 180-inch TV experience
- Leaked Kingdom Hearts III gameplay footage and images hit 6 weeks before launch
- LG unveils new 32-inch FreeSync gaming monitor with an affordable price tag
- LEGO unveils first Captain Marvel set ahead of upcoming film
- 1More enters the truly wireless earbud market w/the $100 Stylish TWS