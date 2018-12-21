Google+ APIs will shut down on March 7th, could start failing next month ahead of April closing

It’s bittersweet to see it go, but Google+ is shutting down in April 2019. The social network has seen security breaches causing its downfall, and ahead of the full closing, Google has just revealed that Google+ APIs will shut down starting on March 7th.

Detailed in a blog post this week, all Google+ APIs will be shut down by March 7th, 2019. Google calls on developers still using these APIs to ensure they are not reliant on them as soon as possible. The shut down of these APIs will be “progressive” and will start in January of 2019. As early as January 28th, some APIs may intermittently fail.

Google notes in its post that, around December 20th, developers should have been or should have already received an email from the company. That email details recently used Google+ APIs used in projects by that developer. Google further notes that the most used APis include the following:

Importantly, Google+ sign-ins are being deprecated as a part of this shutdown. Developers are encouraged to switch to the “more comprehensive” Google Sign-in system.

