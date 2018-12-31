9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Gold Box from $11, Philips Hue HomeKit Lighting 25% off, Fire TV Cube $60, more
9to5Toys now has a new app!Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, acceGet the latest Apple Watch Series 4 from $365.50 shipped at Amazonssories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Start off the new year with an Anker charging Gold Box from $11
Amazon’s Philips Hue sale takes up to 25% off HomeKit-enabled lighting + accessories
Save 50% off Fire TV Cube and stream 4K content in 2019 w/ Alexa control for $60
MORE NEW DEALS:
Sceptre’s 65-inch 4K UHDTV is down to its lowest price yet at $400 shipped(Reg. $550)
- Get the latest Apple Watch Series 4 from $365.50 shipped at Amazon
- UE’s waterproof MEGABOOM Bluetooth Speaker gets a 33% discount to $100 shipped
- Circle with Disney manages your Wi-Fi’s content filtering, more for $41 (25% off)
- This $65 3TB Toshiba HDD is a perfect upgrade for media storage on your NAS or Mac
- Level up your next Mario Kart race w/ 2 Switch Joy-Con Wheels for $12 (All-time low)
- Le Creuset updates your kitchen with deals from $10 during its Winter Savings Event
- Discover the popular board game Catan at one of its best-ever prices: $26 (Reg. $40+)
- VUDU’s 48-hour sale has dozens of HD titles for your New Year’s viewing pleasure
- Smartphone Accessories: Stanley 140W DC to AC Power Inverter w/ dual USB ports $11, more
- This Kylo Ren Lightsaber has real Star Wars sounds, a metal design and more: $70 (Reg. $150)
- Linksys’ Velop 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System returns to Amazon low at $100 (Reg. up to $190)
- Score offseason savings on the Rachio Sprinkler Control: $140 (Reg. $180)
- TOMS End of Year Sale discounts hundreds of items from $31: boots, slippers, more
- This adjustable gooseneck stand is the perfect iPad or Switch accessory at $14 (30% off)
- UGG’s Winter Sale cuts up to 60% off select boots, slippers & apparel from $15
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dark Souls Trilogy $60 or less, more
- Get your read on with top Kindle eBooks at up to 80% off or print subscriptions from $4/year
- Take control of your finances in 2019 with Quicken Deluxe for Mac/PC at $27.50 (50% off)
- Dillard’s New Year Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, Ralph Lauren, Hunter, Kate Spade & more
- Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2019 for Mac/PC is down to $70 (Reg. $100)
- Jump start your New Year’s resolutions w/ a PowerBlock Dumbbell Set for $200 (Reg. $280+)
- 9to5Toys Daily: December 31, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nike HyperAdapt self-lacing shoes are slated to return in 2019 w/ more affordable price tag
Casio’s latest release is a full-metal G-Shock watch with retro-inspired design cues, buy it now
LG announces its second generation CineBeam Projector, now w/ short throw technology
- Fluance refreshes its turntable lineup with new walnut exteriors, more
- This 120-piece LEGO kit lets you bring home a Leica M Camera for just$45, buy it now
- Lovot is a unique personal robot built for love and comfort…if you have $3,100
- Amazon Digital Day returns on December 28thwith deals on movies, books, games, more
- Nintendo Switch is now the fastest selling console in the U.S. + Smash Bros. Ultimate details
- Razer announces the first wireless keyboard and mousefor Xbox One
- Hiking boots are very on-trend this season, here are our top picks from $35
- LEGO’s latest promotional offer is a Star Wars Minifigure Box, here’s how to get it for free
- Ford prototypes a noise-cancelling dog kennel to keep your pup calm during fireworks
- Sling TV lands on Oculus Go, bringing a massive 180-inch TV experience
- Leaked Kingdom Hearts III gameplay footage and images hit 6 weeks before launch
- LG unveils new 32-inch FreeSync gaming monitor with an affordable price tag
- LEGO unveils first Captain Marvel set ahead of upcoming film
- 1More enters the truly wireless earbud market w/the $100 Stylish TWS