9to5Toys Lunch Break: Schlage Smart Locks from $78, GoPro HERO6 Black $299, Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Speakers $60, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Schlage and Kwikset smart locks are on sale today at Amazon and Home Depot from $78
Save$50 on the GoPro HERO6 Black Action Camera, now down to $299 shipped
Logitech’s unique MX Sound 2.0 Speakers are down to a new Amazon low at $60 (25% off)
9to5Toys Best of CES 2019 Awards
MORE NEW DEALS:
Add smart home controls to your garage door opener w/ the NEXX module for $70 (Reg. $100)
- Save on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air, now $1,070 w/ tax benefits for select shoppers
- Today only, Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro is on sale from $1,600 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $2,399+)
- Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone XS Tempered Glass Screen Protector $3.50, more
- Score Kingston’s A400 480GB SSD at a new Amazon all-time low: $65 shipped (20% off)
- Turtle Beach’s Ear Force 800X Xbox One Headset hits Amazon all-time low at $180, more
- Take your desktop up a level with Halter’s Adjustable Sit/Stand Riser for $142.50 (Reg. $200)
- Tote your Nintendo Switch around safely with PDP’s $25 backpack
- Score Hunter boots & accessories from $25 during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale
- Rare Xbox Controller deals from $40: Sport White, Phantom Black, Grey/Blue, more
- Lucky Brand’s Denim Event offers select styles of jeans from $30 + 40% off sale items
- Crock-Pot’s Express 6-Quart Pressure Cooker back to holiday pricing at $50 (Reg. up to $100)
- These littleBits kits from $52.50 are great for aspiring inventors or musicians(Reg. up to $100)
- H&M’s Winter Sale features hundreds of stylish pieces from just $10
- LEGO’s new Architecture San Francisco Skyline Kit gets first price drop to $40 (20% off), more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Home Design 3D GOLD, Bad Hungry Monster, more
- Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off NCAA apparel & accessories, today only
- Today’s Best Game Deals: South Park Fractured Gold $20, Spider-Man $40, more
- This LED Headlamp could come in handy on your next camping trip at just $12 (Reg. $15)
- Tommy Hilfiger’s Winter Sale cuts an extra 40% off clearance, w/ outerwear & more from $36
- Amazon offers 40% off SmartyPants supplements from $9: multivitamins, much more
- 9to5Toys Daily: January 10, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Vava shakes up the market with a new 4K HDR short-throw projector for $3,500
LEGO shares new details on its sustainable Plants from Plants bricks, teases Creator Expert set
Lenovo’s Yoga A940 AiO is over $1,000 less than Microsoft’s Surface Studio w/ similar features
- HP’s insane Omen 65-inch 4K gaming display sports NVIDIA Shield functionality, more
- Zelda II for NES comes to Switch Online this month + Yoshi footage/release dates, more
- BMW & The North Face built a lightweight camper concept to showcase at CES 2019
- New Year, New Organization: our favorite planners for 2019 will help you stay on track
- Audio-Technica expands its QuietPoint headphones lineup w/ new Bose competitors, more
- SiliconDust launches new HDHomeRun Scribe Duo, its first tuner with built-in DVR, more
- Sony announces five new Extra Bass Bluetooth Speakers focused on partying and outdoor use
- Powercast’s Joy-Con grips charge without a cable or mat and offer 38 hours of gameplay
- Goal Zero expands its lineup of power solutions with Yeti Tank and Link, more at CES 2019
- Alienware announces a 240Hz laptop w/ OLED option & 55” OLED gaming monitor at CES 2019
- Grovemade’s new Apple Watch dock is a minimalist home for your wearable
- Samson brings its new $100 Satellite USB/iOS Broadcast Microphone to CES 2019
- Kangaroo expands its home security system with low-cost smoke alarm and more
- Whirlpool unveils smart countertop oven w/ Alexa + more intelligent home appliances at CES
- Panasonic unveils “World’s Most Cinematic TV” with professional-grade color accuracy
- Lenovo bolsters its lineup of PC gaming peripherals with new UltraWide monitors, more at CES
- Anker celebrates CES with its newest accessories on sale from $12 shipped
- Key by Amazon introduces new in-garage delivery option, first Wi-Fi Smart Deadbolt and more
- New Year, New Reads: our top five books for January 2019
- The GE Kitchen Hub packs a 27-inch touch screen, Google Assistant, and more
- HUAWEI’s MateBook 13 takes on the MacBook Air w/ a quad-core i7, dedicated graphics, more
- NVIDIA begins certifying certain Freesync monitors for use with its G-SYNC technology
- Hisense shows off new two-panel ULED TVs at CES w/ Android TV and Roku platforms
- New Alien: Blackout mobile game set to continue the events of Isolation on iOS/Android [Video]
- ViewSonic’s X Series Projectors bring 4K, Alexa, & Assistant control to your home theater
- Vintage meets modern on new Kodak Smile Instant Camera and Printer at CES
- Ubtech lends its bipedal Walker robot a pair of hands and showcases new Cruzr at CES
- The new Tablo Quad DVR skips the commercials for you, supports 8TB of storage
- Blue goes pro at CES 2019 with the new $100 Ember XLR mic
- TP-Link debuts new Wi-Fi 6 routersincluding Deco X10 Mesh System touting 1.95Gbps speeds
- Incase takes the wraps off new environmentally-friendly MacBook sleeves and organizers
- Vizio’s lineup of 2019 TVs are better than ever with Quantum Color, ultra bright panels, more
- JBL unveils new Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker at CES, along with gesture-controlled PartyBox