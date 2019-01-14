9to5Toys Lunch Break: V-Moda Crossfade Wireless Headphones $100, Arlo Pro Cameras from $168, Elgato Stream Deck Mini $67, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
V-Moda’s top-rated Crossfade Wireless Headphones are down to $100 (Reg. $140)
Arlo Pro cameras include FREE 7-day cloud storage: 3-pack $335 (Reg. $450), more from $168
Elgato Stream Deck Mini sports six programmable LCD keys and has never sold for less: $67 (25% off)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Wemo Smart Switches work with Alexa and Assistant, get a two-pack for $71 (Reg. $95)
- Apple Watch Series 3 still gets the job done from $229 in various styles
- Save nearly $550 off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $1,599)
- Apple’s official leather iPhone X folio case is on sale for $50 (Reg. $80)
- Create your next motion picture on iOS w/ Vizzywig HD Classic: $8(Reg. $20+)
- Amazon’s Echo Input brings Alexa to any speaker and is at a new all-time low of $20 (Reg. $35)
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids smart speaker includes 1-yr. of FreeTime Unlimited for $40 (Reg. $55+)
- Amazon discounts Fire Kids Tablet lineup from $70 today: 8-inch $100, 10-inch $160, more
- The AmazonBasics Laptop Stand elevates your MacBook for under $10 (All-time low)
- Add Netflix, Hulu and other smart features to your guest room TV for $25 w/ the Roku Express
- Save 25% on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router at $75 (Reg. $100, All-time low)
- Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice USB-C 60W Wall Charger & Cable Two-Pack $45, more
- Get a dose of nostalgia with Elago’s Nintendo-inspired Apple Watch dock for $13
- Tax season looms but this Brother AiO Printer w/ AirPrint helps ease the pain at $100
- Insignia WAVE 2 Bluetooth Speaker with 12-hour battery now $15 today only (Reg. up to $40)
- Garmin Forerunner 645 GPS Smartwatch falls to new all-time low at $350 shipped
- All-in-one capabilities and AirPrint highlight this Canon laser printer at $124 (Reg. $175)
- V-Moda’s top-rated Crossfade Wireless Headphones are down to $100 (Reg. $140)
- Assemble Kano’s latest Computer Touch coding kit for $206 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $280)
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Nintendo eShop $45, Krispy Kreme $23, Kansas City Steaks $80, more
- Cubii Jr delivers an under-desk elliptical for workouts at the office, now $185 (Reg. $249)
- Michael Kors updates your handbags, briefcases, smartwatches & more from $25
- West Elm gives your home a new look with 20% off your order + free shipping
- Ulta has the highly-rated Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream at 50% off today, now $9
- Protect your personal info with an Insignia Crosscut Shredder from $24 (up to $40 off)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: COD Black Ops 4 $30 or less, Crash Bandicoot Trilogy $30, more
- Home Depot has a nice sale today on Milwaukee tools, accessories, more from $70 shipped
- Bass Factory refreshes your footwear with boots, dress shoes, more from $14
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Braveland, Panmorphia, more
- Thermos Stainless Steel Beverage Insulator hits lowest price in over 6 months at $7 shipped
- Kids can make this Little Tikes Build-a-House their own for $103 (Reg. $135+)
- Foot Locker cuts 20% off orders of $99+ during its Flash Sale:Nike, adidas, more
- Old School Labs Protein & Supplements up to 48% off at Amazon w/ prices from $20 shipped
- Nordstrom’s Boot Sale takes up to 60% off UGG, Hunter, Ted Baker & more from $45
- It’s time to upgrade your workspace with the Amazon Gold Box office furniture sale from $45+
- 9to5Toys Daily: January 14, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nintendo Switch Online may be getting 22 SNES titlesincluding Super Mario Kart + Link to the Past
Amazon’s IMDb announces new Freedive streaming servicewith ad-supported content
9to5Toys Best of CES 2019 Awards
- J.Crew’s Home Line is full of timeless & cozy pieces to refresh your space from $8
- Ecovacs’ latest robot uses AI to inch us closer to a fully automated vacuum experience
- Tivoli Audio launches its first truly wireless earbuds, at an AirPod-competing price of $130
- The Cybic Legend is a beautiful bike with Alexa, 3G connectivity, and a touchscreen
- Crate & Barrel releases iconic canvas prints of The Beatles, bring one home from $199
- IK launches new iKlip 3 iPad mic stand mount + options for video producers, more
- Vava shakes up the market with a new 4K HDR short-throw projector for$3,500
- LEGO shares new details on its sustainable Plants from Plants bricks, teases Creator Expert set
- Lenovo’s Yoga A940 AiO is over $1,000 less than Microsoft’s Surface Studio w/ similar features
- HP’s insane Omen 65-inch 4K gaming display sports NVIDIA Shield functionality, more
- Zelda II for NES comes to Switch Online this month + Yoshi footage/release dates, more
- BMW & The North Face built a lightweight camper concept to showcase at CES 2019
- New Year, New Organization: our favorite planners for 2019 will help you stay on track
- Audio-Technica expands its QuietPoint headphones lineup w/ new Bose competitors, more
- SiliconDust launches new HDHomeRun Scribe Duo, its first tuner with built-in DVR, more
- Sony announces five new Extra Bass Bluetooth Speakers focused on partying and outdoor use
- Powercast’s Joy-Con grips charge without a cable or mat and offer 38 hours of gameplay
- Goal Zero expands its lineup of power solutions with Yeti Tank and Link, more at CES 2019
- Alienware announces a 240Hz laptop w/ OLED option & 55” OLED gaming monitor at CES 2019
- Grovemade’s new Apple Watch dock is a minimalist home for your wearable
- Samson brings its new $100 Satellite USB/iOS Broadcast Microphone to CES 2019
- Kangaroo expands its home security system with low-cost smoke alarm and more
- Whirlpool unveils smart countertop oven w/ Alexa + more intelligent home appliances at CES
- Panasonic unveils “World’s Most Cinematic TV” with professional-grade color accuracy
- Lenovo bolsters its lineup of PC gaming peripherals with new UltraWide monitors, more at CES
- Anker celebrates CES with its newest accessories on sale from $12 shipped