9to5Toys Lunch Break: NVIDIA SHIELD TV Gaming Edition $168, Anker Accessories from $11, Polk MagniFi Max Sound Bar $399, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
NVIDIA SHIELD TV Gaming Edition delivers 4K content for $168 (Reg. $199)
Save on Anker’s new Liberty Air earbuds, PowerLine cables, more in this Amazon sale
Polk Audio’s MagniFi Max SR Sound Bar packs Chromecast support at $399 ($200 off), more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite hits all-time low at $90 (Reg. $120), more
- Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad can be yours for $252.50 shipped (Reg. $329)
- Amazon takes nearly $150 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro, deals from $500
- Sonos offers rare discounts on Beam, Playbar and more during its Super Bowl sale
- Nike cuts 20% off Free RN, Dri-FIT, Air Zoom & more from $18with this promo code, today only
- iPhone 6s is still a capable device with support for iOS 12: $200 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $650)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones sport stellar battery life, more for $150 (Reg. $215+)
- Control the $248 iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuumwith Alexa or Assistant (Reg. $300)
- Save 25% on the Nest X Yale Smart Lock with Connect, now on sale for $212.50 shipped
- Huge selection of Timbuk2 backpacks/messengers/rollers: 50% off today only
- TP-Link Smart Light Switches are perfect for voice-controlled homes, get two for $45
- Expand your smart home w/ a two-pack of dimmable TP-Link bulbs for $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Smartphone Accessories: Google Pixel 18W USB-C Wall Charger $14.50 shipped, more
- Save 33% on Logitech’s Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo at $40 shipped
- Add a pop of color to your home theater with these Minger LED Lightstrips from $13.50
- Upgrade to the KitchenAid Pro 500 Stand Mixer at up to $250 off today: $200 (Reg. up to $450)
- Ditch gas for the best-selling Greenworks Electric 40V Lawn Mower,now $200 (Reg. $380)
- Nintendo Switch bundled w/ Super Smash Bros. & Donkey Kong for $355 shipped ($420 value)
- iRobot’s Braava jet 240 mops and sweeps so you don’t have to at $132 (Reg. up to $200)
- Today’s Best Game Deals:Mario + Rabbids $25 or less, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 $30, more
- The Ninja Smart Screen Blender has a 1000W motor & 72-oz. pitcher at $63.50 (Reg. $90)
- Lululemon offers its cold weather gear & much more at up to 60% off, with steals from $49
- This stainless steel 8-Quart Multi-Cooker is just $40 shipped today (Reg. up to $120)
- GAP is loaded with deals from $13 including 40% off sitewide + an extra 50% off clearance
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: PDF Max Pro, AirTycoon Online 2, more
- Nod by Tuft & Needle Mattress and Pillow Sets are up to 20% off today only, starting at $280
- Levi’s Thank You Event updates your denim with 25% off sitewide, deals from $45
- Make your friends an offer they can’t refuse w/ The Godfather Board Game for $24 (Reg. $35)
- Play Nintendo Switch on this 120-inch display mini projector, now $289
- Weber’s outdoor gas grill w/ FREE expert setup gets you ready for spring BBQs: $349 ($50 off)
- 9to5Toys Daily: January 21, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
What is AmazonFresh? Our guide to this Prime member grocery shopping perk
Teenage Engineering debuts new “poor man’s modular” synth rigs starting from just$149
LEGO showcases eight upcoming fan-made sets released in partnership with BrickLink
- WD announces the Black SN750 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD with read speeds of up to 3.4GB/s
- Sonos & Ikea will release Symfonisk line of smart speakers in August
- You’ve got to see this custom Nintendo Switch Dock made from an old GameCube
- Akai unveils impressive new standalone Force music making hardware with a price to match
- Want to smell fresh all day long? Here’s our list of the best new men’s cologne for 2019
- Amazon’s small business marketplace saw massive growth in 2018, here’s how to shop safely
- Best Smart Plugs of 2019 for your Siri, Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart home
- Echo Dot Diary: Here’s the Alexa-compatible gear I use to automate lighting in my home
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid announced with cross-play on all platforms
- The new Nordstrom Pop-in Shop features over 250 unique travel items from $10
- EA’s open-world Star Wars game now cancelled, smaller-scale project in the works
- Report says 16M homes now get OTA content, here are the best antennas
- Sony announces the next-generation a6400 mirrorless camera with a flip around screen
- Computer Mouse ingeniously turns a Raspberry Pi Zero into an all-in-one machine
- Best MacBook and MacBook Pro stands, docks and more for 2019
- Here are the best Super Bowl TVs from $200: 4K, smart, budget-friendly, more
- The best baby carriers, slings, and wraps parents can buy in 2019 from $70
- Sony now supporting Rocket League cross-play between PS4, Switch, and PC gamers
- Nintendo Switch Online may be getting 22 SNES titlesincluding Mario Kart + Zelda
- Amazon’s IMDb announces new Freedive streaming servicewith ad-supported content
- 9to5Toys Best of CES 2019 Awards
- J.Crew’s Home Line is full of timeless & cozy pieces to refresh your space from $8
- Ecovacs’ latest robot uses AI to inch us closer to a fully automated vacuum experience
- Tivoli Audio launches its first truly wireless earbuds, at an AirPod-competing price of $130
- The Cybic Legend is a beautiful bike with Alexa, 3G connectivity, and a touchscreen
- Crate & Barrel releases iconic canvas prints of The Beatles, bring one home from $199
- IK launches new iKlip 3 iPad mic stand mount + options for video producers, more
- Vava shakes up the market with a new 4K HDR short-throw projector for$3,500