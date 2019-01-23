9to5Toys Lunch Break: Chromecast $28, Kindle Voyage $130, Seagate 5TB Portable Hard Drive $108, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Fling shows to your TV w/ Google Chromecast for $28, Ultra at $55 (Reg. $69)

Amazon’s Kindle Voyage delivers a high-resolution E-reader for $130 Prime shipped (Orig. $220)

Store it all on Seagate’s 5TB portable hard drive for $108 shipped (17% off)

Nike’s Winter Clearance Sale is live! Stock up with an extra 20% off Air Max, Free RN & more

Review: Microsoft Surface Headphones– A solid first attempt

MORE NEW DEALS:

Crucial’s 240GB 3D NAND SSD packs 540MB/s speeds + is on sale from $32 (Reg. $45)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Is Audible worth it? Our guide to Amazon’s audiobook service (FREE 30-day trial)

Sony puts new beagle Aibo breed up for adoptionwith plans to teach new home security tricks

AOC launches two curved 1440p gaming monitors w/ G-SYNC & FreeSync, up to 165Hz, more