9to5Toys Lunch Break: Bose Revolve Bluetooth Speaker $159, Arlo Pro 2 Security System $200, QNAP 3-bay NAS $170, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Bose Revolve portable Bluetooth speaker delivers a modern design, more for $159 (Reg. $199)
Add an Arlo Pro 2 Security System w/ FREE cloud storage to your home for $200 (Reg. $280)
Start Time Machine backups or a PLEX server w/ QNAP 3-bay NAS for $170 (Reg. $220)
Master aerial photography w/ an exclusive $150 discount on DJI’s Mavic 2 Pro: $1,349 (NY tax only)
Anker Amazon Sale: Spirit X Bluetooth Headphones $26, Qi Charger $20, Dash Cams, more
Hands-on:WaterField Designs launches Sutter Sling Pouch and Switch Taco bag accessories
MORE NEW DEALS:
Just $100 gets you a 24-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition that’s ideal for bedrooms (Up to 33% off)
- Take $300 off the latest 12-inch MacBook 256GB, now $999 (Tax select states)
- Beats Studio3 Skyline Collection Wireless Headphones get first discount to $280 (Reg. $350)
- Smartphone Accessories:Aukey 90-Degree Lighting Cable Two-Pack $11 Prime shipped, more
- Command your home theater with Caavo’s $70 Universal TV Control Center (Save $30)
- Treat your home to a Wi-Fi upgrade with D-Link’s Covr 802.11ac System at $150 (Reg. $225)
- Add 960GB of SSD storage to your Mac with Kingston’s A400 Drive at $100 shipped ($40 off)
- APC’s 1000VA Sinewave UPS packs ten outlets and a USB-C port at $115 shipped (Reg. $150)
- Amazon 1-day POWERADD sale at 25% off: MusicFly II speakers & selfie sticks from $16
- Case Logic’s DSLR Camera Shoulder Bag gets 1-day discount to $15 (Reg. $30)
- Sphero’s BB-8 Droid has a ‘Watch With Me’ mode for viewing Star Wars films: $55 (Reg. $100)
- Enter a world of nightmares in the Stuffed Fables Board Game at $34 (Reg. up to $70)
- Lands’ End Friends & Family Sale is back! Score 40% off sitewide w/ deals from $15
- Grab a $50 Xbox Gift Card for just $45 w/ free email delivery today + more at up to 20% off
- The North Face jackets, vests, pullovers, accessories & more from just $45, for three days only
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Rush Rally, Age of Rivals, more
- Dress your little one in Hanes Ultimate Baby Apparel from $7 Prime shipped (up to 30% off)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $40, Spider-Man $40, more
- PUMA’s Flash Sale offers an additional 25% off select sneakers including top collaborations
- Brickyard Building Blocks STEM Gold Box sale from $15: engineering kits (up to 35% off)
- Clean up any mess w/ RYOBI’s ONE+ cordless stick vacuum at $129 (Reg. $160+)
- Keep your cryptocurrency safe w/ the Ledger S Nano wallet for $49 shipped (Reg. $60+)
- Add RGB bias lighting to your home theater setup & more w/ these LED strips from $8
- Upgrade your system w/ AMD’s Ryzen 5 2600 CPU + The Division 2 for $150 ($225 value)
- 9to5Toys Daily: February 13, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Eight Sleep’s The Pod circulates waterthrough your bed to maintain just the right temperature
The next Nintendo Direct event is today, here’s everything you need to know
Amazon debuts a more accessible way to publish custom Alexa Skills, no coding required
- Macally launches ergonomic mice to upgrade your workstation on a budget from $30
- Top five best subscription boxes for 2019: beauty, cleaning supplies, coffee, more
- Leica’s ‘ASC 100 Edition’ of its M10-P Camerafeatures a stunning black and gold exterior
- Nomad unveils new Titanium Bandfor Apple Watch in two finishes
- GTA Online cheater to pay $150,000 in damagesto Rockstar parent company Take-Two
- Anker Powerhouse 200 portable generator arrives with USB-C and smaller footprint
- Monoprice brings 10G Ethernet to your Mac w/ new Thunderbolt 3 Adapter
- Amazon Live is the company’s attempt at a QVC-like live streaming
- Apex Legends hit 10 million players in 3 days, but can it catch up with Fortnite?
- Still shopping for Valentine’s Day? Ellen Degeneres’ Favorite Things listhas you covered
- Cinemark launches Terminator Salvation: Fight For the Futureinteractive VR experience
- Review: Grovemade’s Apple Watch Dock provides a sleek home for your wearable
- Russell Westbrook and Nike bring back ’90s nostalgia with Super Soaker basketball shoes
- Raspberry Pi opens its first brick and mortar retail storeto showcase its miniature computers
- How to merge your Fortnite account from different consoles
- Wandrd’s new VEER Backpack is packable, inflatable, has room for DSLR, and much more
- Crate & Barrel’s new Small Spaces Line is perfect for apartment living
- New Titanfall game scheduled for 2019, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order releases in the fall, more
- Nintendo brings Super Mario Bros. 2 and Kirby’s Adventure to Switch Online
- Glyph launches a Thunderbolt 3 Dock w/ Atom Pro NVMe portable SSD
- Logitech G debuts several gaming headsets w/ 7.1 Surround, LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, more
- February Reading List: The best new books to pick up before spring break
- Apex Legends is a new battle royale game from the creators of Titanfall and it releases today
- Echo Dot Diary: My favorite Alexa tips and tricks that help me throughout the da