Cases for Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+ & S10 E now available from ESR Gear (+ Giveaway)

ESR Gear is launching its series of cases for the upcoming Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10 E. For those of you that plan on upgrading to one of Samsung’s latest devices, our sponsor ESR has a ton of options for each device in the S10 lineup and exclusive giveaway bundles for our 9to5Google readers.

ESR Essential Zero, Slim Clear Soft TPU Case ($11.99)

Size: Galaxy S10 | Galaxy S10+ | Galaxy S10 E

The slim and clear TPU soft case is a popular option for minimalists and case haters alike. It’s made from a premium anti-UV yellowing TPU material that stays clear for 180 days in comparison to most brands that offer an approximately 60 day lifespan. It also features a microdot pattern used to prevent bubbles and that sticky, wet look on the back of the phone that is common with clear cases. In addition, ESR’s new bumper-corner design definitely helps prevent damage caused by accidental drops.

ESR Essential Guard Clear Case ($12.99)

Size: Galaxy S10 | Galaxy S10+

The Essential Guard Clear Case is another soft case option designed specifically to offer a ton of upgraded protection versus the normal clear case. The 2mm back and raised bezel protect the device and camera from lay-flat scratches, drops up to 8ft, and other impact. But the real protection comes from the reinforced bumper corners. The additional support helps to avoid those devastating cracks that start at the corner of the device and soon plague the entire screen. The Essential Guard is also crafted from premium anti-UV yellowing TPU.

ESR Mimic Tempered Glass Case ($18.99)

Size: Galaxy S10 | Galaxy S10+ | Galaxy S10 E

ESR Gear’s tempered glass case mimics the sleek glass back of the the S10. Its durable 9H-hard tempered-glass back is pretty much immune to scratches and scuffs. Air-Guard corners, silicone bumpers and raised edges provide added protection in the most crucial spots. The Mimic Tempered Glass Case is available in three different color options (pictured above): Skyfire Gem, Clear and Black Frame (with side grip).

ESR Essential Crown Slim Clear Case ($12.99)

Size: Galaxy S10 | Galaxy S10+

A smooth clear case option featuring a colored finish that enhances the look of the phone, the Essential Crown Slim case comes in multiple color-ways. The Air-Guard corners offer additional shock absorption while the case remains as thin as possible at only 1mm thin.

ESR Yippee Soft Case ($13.99)

Size: Galaxy S10 | Galaxy S10+ | Galaxy S10 E

These colorful cases offer a surprisingly smooth grip. Made from a soft, fingerprint-resistant silicone coating with a velvet soft micro fibre lining, the Yippee Soft case provides a smooth feel inside and out. The case is fingerprint-friendly, but the soft silicone still performs the task it was designed to when it comes to shock absorption for accidental drops. You can choose from the basic Yippee Soft or the textured Yippee Touch in a variety of colors as pictured above.

Both the Machina Rugged Case and Flex Case consist of a flexible TPU body. The Flex case features a sharp, micro-groove design with a texture that adds a sharp look and some extra grip to the Matte TPU material. Both cases are designed with special heat-wicking channels inside and Air-Guard corners to offer added drop protection.

The Hybrid Case, on the other hand, is a mix of hard PC and soft TPU that helps create a sleek geometric profile. The unique water-ripple texture and detailed accents create a fluid look while the internal cooling channels inside help keep your phone cool.

ESR Metal Kickstand Case ($18.99)

Size: Galaxy S10 | Galaxy S10+ | Galaxy S10 E

Lastly, ESR’s metal kickstand case supports the phone both vertically and horizontally with multiple angle options and, unlike some of the other cases with this function, its kickstand is sturdy and not the slight bit flimsy. This case isn’t just for watching YouTube, however. The case offers maximum stability while functioning as a stand but also remains a tough all-around case for everyday use. Available in soft clear and hard black w/ sleek metal stand.

