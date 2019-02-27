9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto G6 Play $160, Amazon SanDisk/WD Sale from $5, Blink XT Cameras starting at $104, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Score a Moto G6 Play Android Smartphone for $160 shipped (Up to 20% off)
Amazon SanDisk/WD Storage Sale from $5.50: Mobile SSD, desktop drives, memory cards, more
Amazon takes 20% off Blink XT security cameras, priced from $104 shipped
Anker’s must-have USB-C and A wall charger is $20 in this Amazon sale, more from $30
Bolster your smart home security with our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices
MORE NEW DEALS:
This Dell 27-inch gaming monitor sports 144Hz refresh rates, USB, more: $160 (Reg. $200)
- Wrap your iPhone XS/R/8/7/Plus in a stylish new case starting at $4 shipped
- Apple MacBook Pro 1-day deals start at $1,100, save on both 13- and 15-inch models
- Apple 13-inch MacBook Air discounted by $200 via Amazon, more
- Charge your iPhone or Android with Twelve South’s decor-friendly 10W PowerPic for $53.50
- Today only, Beats Solo³ Wireless On-Ear Headphones return to $160 shipped (Reg. $240)
- Enjoy stellar refresh rates and contrast w/ LG’s 55″ 4K OLED UHDTV: $1,089 (Reg. $1,500)
- Be ready for spring cleaning w/ Brother’s $30 Smartphone-enabled Label Maker(Reg. $40)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 60W USB-C Wall Charger w/ Dual USB ports $36, more
- Logitech’s G910 Orion Spark Gaming Keyboard touts all the bells and whistles at $95 (20% off)
- Replace your TV’s built-in speakers w/ the LG 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar at $130(25% off)
- VIZIO’s 32″ 5.1-Ch. Soundbar pumps out 98dB of room-filling audio: $120 (Refurb, Orig. $230)
- Amazon discounts various Osmo Kits by up to 40%: Genius $59, Coding Jam $30, more
- This wireless backup camera kit works in extreme temps: $78 ($40+ off)
- Get in shape for 2019 with 12 Minute Athlete for iOS, now FREE on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- J.Crew takes 30% off new spring arrivals + an extra 10% off when you apply this promo code
- Best Buy offers up to 50% offPokémon toys: Plushies for $12 + more from $6
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Beholder, 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure, more
- Score LEGO’s Technic Corvette at a new low of $40+ more City, Star Wars from $16
- Zionor’s XA Ski & Snowboard Goggles now starting from $16 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $40)
- Clarks Private Outlet Sale cuts up to 60% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your purchase
- Crock-Pot’s 6-Quart Multi Cooker now up to 50% off for today only: $50 (Reg. up to $100)
- This Neutrogena Light Therapy Mask looks cool & fights acne at $21.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mountain Hardwear offers 50% off past season styleswith jackets, gear & more from $27
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Crash Bandicoot from $26, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, more
- Amazon offers 25% off heated blankets and comforters with deals from $33 shipped
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Hands-on: Synology DS218play is a compelling entry-level NASfor Time Machine backups, more
Echo Dot Diary: How iOS Shortcuts & IFTTT provide a HomeKit-like experience for Alexa smart devices
Today’s Pokémon Nintendo Direct unveils new Sword and Shield RPGs, Galar region and more
- Logitech Z606 Surround Sound Speakers arrive today with $130 price tag, more
- The next Nintendo Direct event is tomorrow, will we see the new core Switch Pokémon RPG?
- Best men’s jackets for spring to stay dry in style from $50
- Oh, Solimo: Our guide to Amazon’s in-house grocery label and how it can save you money
- The latest Microsoft Kinect packs ‘industry-leading AI sensors’ w/ a 7-microphone array, more
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil games coming in May, 3 classic remakes get launch dates
- SanDisk unveils “world’s fastest” 1TB microSD card, available for pre-order now
- Ricoh unveils the Theta Z1, its latest 360-degree camera capable of capturing 7K stills
- The best accessories for any Amazon Echo device
- Best Podcast Gear: Getting started with USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, and more
- Hands-on: LEGO Forma Koi Fish makes a splash as the company’s first crowdfunded set
- Corsair touts its new 12 LED RGB as the ‘fastest air-cooled production memory’
- Major new Fallout 76 features on the way in 2019: free story missions, quests, factions, more
- Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara intros new line for women at Walmart all priced under $40
- The Ricoh GR III large-sensor compact camera arrives in March for $900
- LEGO is firing on all cylinders with the release of its 1,470-piece 1960’s Ford Mustang kit
- Just $99 gets you the new RemoBell S video doorbell w/ 3 FREE days of cloud storage
- Amazon Echo devices compared:Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and more
- H&M’s new home collectionlooks like you’ve stepped into a 5-star hotel, pricedfrom $6
- LittleBigPlanet follow-up, ‘Dreams’, is set to get Early Access status soon
- New Xbox Game Pass titles coming this month: Batman, Alien, Tomb Raider, more