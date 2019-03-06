9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Chromecast Ultra from $35, Nokia Steel HR $140, Anker 3-in-1 USB-C Cable $11, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Google’s Chromecast Ultra arms your home theater w/ 4K HDR content from $35 (Reg. $69)
Nokia Steel HR delivers fitness and sleep tracking for $140 (Reg. $180)
Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Charging Cable $11 Prime shipped, more
Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts eufy smart home gear, USB-C cables, speakers and more
MORE NEW DEALS:
The first generation Echo Show gets 1-day discount to $100 (Orig. $230)
- Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac has Thunderbolt 3, Gigabit Ethernet, more for $1,599 ($200 off)
- Today only, Apple’s 12-inch MacBook hits lowest price at $799 (Reg. $1,299)
- Apple HomePod sees discounts at various retailers: $280 or open-box $250 (Reg. $349)
- Add Sonos compatibility to your favorite speakers w/ the $375 Connect: Amp (25% off)
- The unique GE Sol Smart LED Ring Lamp brightens up your space for $56 (Reg. $110+)
- Ditch Instagram and print photos with Fujifilm’s $80 INSTAX Share SP-2 Printer ($110 value)
- Improve your home theater’s audio w/ Polk Audio’s $150 Signa S2 Soundbar System (25% off)
- Save $210 on the laser-guided Neato Robotics Botvac D5 Robot Vacuum at $390 shipped
- Make electronic repairs much easier w/ a 108-in-1 Precision Kit for $9.50 (50% off)
- Stock up on digital horror movies starting at $3: Saw, Alfred Hitchcock, Joy Ride, more
- Mohu’s 60-Mile Outdoor OTA Antenna drops to $40 (60% off, All-time low)
- The Game Console Photographic History coffee table book is now just $17 Prime shipped
- Spyder jackets, vests, accessories & more at 30% off with deals from just $21
- Extend your PlayStation Plus subscription by 1-year for $43 shipped today (Reg. $60)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Persona 5 $17, Mario Tennis Aces $41, more
- Lock-in 4-years of Car and Driver Magazine for just $12 with free delivery (Reg. up to $60)
- The Üllo Wine Purifier + Glass Carafe is more than 20% off for today only: $100 shipped
- Add Monopoly: Fortnite Edition to your board game collection for $9 (Reg. up to $20), more
- Lululemon offers deals from $29: T-shirts, pullovers, shorts, running shoes & more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Evoland 2, SimCity 4 Deluxe, more
- Old Navy offers up to 50% off sitewide+ an extra 25% or 35% off your order with deals from $8
- Eastbay cuts 25% off orders of $99including Nike, adidas, ASICS & more + free shipping
- Amazon 1-day men’s apparel sale from $23: dress shirts, silk ties, pants, more (Prime only)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has Dunham footwear at 45% off w/ deals from $34.50: slip-ons, more
- Amazon offers up to 50% off Moen Kitchen Faucets from $138.50 shippedfor today only
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Best smart locks for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home from August, Schlage, more
What is Amazon Treasure Truck? Our guide to nabbing the best limited time deals
Kid Icarus and StarTropics join Nintendo Switch Online’s library of retro titles in March update
JLab JBuds Air Review: A budget-friendly AirPods competitor?
- Flash back to the 90’s with these on-trend vintage denim under $100 for spring
- Microsoft said to be nearing the release of new Xbox One S that embraces a disc-less future
- Get a first look at five upcoming LEGO Avengers: Endgame kitswith new minifigures and more
- Uncommon James Home by Kristin Cavallari is now at Nordstrom with items from $19
- Best Alexa-enabled smart plugs for powering fans, lamps, routers, and more
- New Trine game hits this fall, here’s the Nightmare Prince annoucement trailer
- Amazon Prime Music Guide: Two million songs, Alexa integration and offline listening
- FedEx unveils its answer to Amazon Scout with the debut of SameDay Bot
- Hiome brings in-home presence detection to HomeKit with upcoming occupancy sensors
- Get ‘Back in the Groove’ with the new ToeJam & Earl game
- Nintendo Flex Game Boy concept shows a reimagined handheld designed around USB-C
- Amazon is no longer selling its push-to-order Dash Buttons
- Amazon Day hits the mainstream w/ custom delivery dates for Prime members, more
- Bolster your smart home security with our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices
- New Sony CFexpress memory cards yield 1,700MB/s speeds & work in extreme conditions
- A new Skylanders game has arrived: Ring of Heroes launches on iOS and Android today
- February’s best LEGO Ideas creations include a brick-built globe, other found objects and more
- COACH x Michael B. Jordan Collaboration kicks up your style with boots, leather jackets, more
- “Hey Alexa, mow my yard…” The new Husqvarna 435X robotic lawn mower sports AWD, more
- Target to compete against Amazon and Walmart with its new ‘Plus’ third-party seller program
- Hands-on: Synology DS218play is a compelling entry-level NASfor Time Machine, more
- Echo Dot Diary: How iOS Shortcuts & IFTTT provide a HomeKit-like experience
- Today’s Pokémon Nintendo Direct unveils new Sword and Shield RPGs, Galar region and more
- Logitech Z606 Surround Sound Speakers arrive today with $130 price tag, more
- The next Nintendo Direct event is tomorrow, will we see the new core Switch Pokémon RPG?
- Best men’s jackets for spring to stay dry in style from $50