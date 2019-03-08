9to5Toys Lunch Break: TP-Link Smart Plug Mini 2-Pack: $30, Kindle E-readers starting at $50, Anker eufyCam Security System $300, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2019/03/9to5Toys-Daily-3-08-2019.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

TP-Link’s popular Smart Plug Minis are on sale, get two for $30 (Reg. $45)

Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale from $100 shipped, more from $50

Anker’s eufyCam security system has 365-day battery life, free recording: $300 (Reg. $460)

New 3-day sale at Best Buy has latest MacBook Air under $1,000, iPads, TVs, and much more

Sonos One sees rare price drop to $179 shipped

Logitech Z606 Review: An affordable 5.1 speaker system with Bluetooth [Video]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Samsung’s monster 82-inch Smart 4K UHDTV drops to $1,949 shipped (Reg. $2,500)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Have a new Echo speaker? Here are the top five Alexa skills to install right away

The new DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio wraps your entire iPad Pro setup in a book-style cover

LEGO releases limited-edition Avengers Minifigure set, here’s how to add it to your collection