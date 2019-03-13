9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nest Smart Thermostat $174, Sony ANC Wireless Headphones $284, TP-Link Mesh Wi-Fi System $139, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
The 3rd Generation Nest Smart Thermostat is on sale for $174 (Reg. up to $249)
Best-in-class ANC await w/ Sony’s WH1000XM3 Wireless Headphones: $284 (Reg. $350)
Still haven’t upgraded to Mesh Wi-Fi? TP-Link’s Deco M5 802.11ac System is only $139 (24% off)
The best prices on Twelve South’s Apple-friendly accessories are right here, save up to 50%
Amazon discounts Anker’s latest Qi chargers, SoundCore audio gear and more
Eve Light Strip Review: Superb color accuracy and reliability in a standalone HomeKit design
Eufy RoboVac 30C Review: Smart, powerful and affordable robo vac [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Start streaming, podcasting, more w/ Blue’s Yeti Mic Far Cry 5 bundle for $95 (Reg. $125)
- Today only, Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB is $999 ($600 off, tax select states only)
- With AirPower MIA, Anker’s $51 PowerWave+ Pad charges your iPhone and Apple Watch
- Get a backup iPhone 6S 32GB + 1-month of Cricket service for $130 ($230 value)
- Just $7 gets you a new leather Apple Watch band in various colors via Amazon
- Sony PlayStation Classic delivers 20 pre-loaded games, two controllersfor $37
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree Lightning Cable 2-Pack $12 Prime shipped, more
- Adorn your wrist with Garmin’s Forerunner 35 GPS Fitness Tracker at $125 (Reg. $160
- One of the best budget Bluetooth speakers is now 25% off: OontZ Angle 3 Ultra $30 shipped
- Home Depot discounts popular EGO and Karcher electric outdoor tools from $14
- Get up to $100 off DEWALT tools in today’s Gold Box: tripod light, socket set, more from $40
- Amazon offers one day all-time lows on Dirt Devil Endura vacuums w/ deals from $48
- The 1st gen. Amazon Echo Smart Speaker delivers Alexa, more for $50 (Orig. $180)
- Minger’s smart light strip adds a splash of color to your space for $20 (40% off), more from $7
- Check your blood pressure & sync w/ Alexa or your iPhone for $51 (Reg. up to $75)
- Under Armour Outlet takes an extra 20% off orders of $100+ with this promo code
- Here’s 4 years of Motor Trend Magazine for just $12 w/ free delivery (Reg. up to $40)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Good Woofy, Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare, more
- Dockers Friends & Family Sale takes an extra 30% off sitewide to update your wardrobe
- LEGO’s San Francisco Skyline returns to Amazon low at $40 (20% off), more sets from $16
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts III + $10 Amazon GC from $49, more
- Ralph Lauren cuts an extra 40% off sale styles for spring with deals from just $8
- Tote your lunch or favorite beverages in this $11 Igloo Playmate 7-quart Cooler(Reg. $20+)
- Rockport’s Friends & Family Sale is back! Find an extra 30% off top styles from $35
- Refresh your cookware w/ Cuisinart’s Classic Stainless Steel Set at $100 shipped (Reg. $140+)
- Amazon offers 40% off best-selling Sealight Headlights w/ prices starting from $24
- Today only, H&M Jeans Sale takes 25% off select styles from just $15 + free shipping
- Protect your precious MacBook with Beepify Laptop Alarm for $40
- Make latte art at home w/ a Nespresso espresso machine + milk frother for $121 (Reg. $180)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
LG SnowWhite serves ice cream at home with Keurig-like features
You’ll soon be able to buy an official keyboard and mouse to pair with your Raspberry Pi
Logitech Z606 Review: An affordable 5.1 speaker system with Bluetooth [Video]
- Review: The Polk Audio Command Bar’s superb microphoneslet you ditch the remote for Alexa
- Review:Insta360 ONE X360-degree 5.7K camera changed the way I film [Video]
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection will come to PC via Steam & gain Halo: Reach
- Moshi debuts Avanti C, a headset focused on high-resolution audio powered via USB-C
- Casio unveils latest smart timepiece with classic design, solar power
- You can now download Crackdown 2 for free on Xbox One+ major updates to sequel
- Behind the Screens: Patrick’s UltraWide Mac mini setup
- PDP unveils new Luigi and Peach-themedFight Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepads
- How to mount your Mac mini under a desk
- Levi’s x Outerknown Collaboration creates sustainable & clean denim, outerwear, more
- Have a new Echo speaker? Here are the top five Alexa skills to install right away
- The new DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio wraps your entire iPad Pro setup
- LEGO releases limited-edition Avengers Minifigure set, here’s how to add it to your collection
- JLab JBuds Air Review: A budget-friendly AirPods competitor?
- Black Eye focuses on high-end smartphone photography with the launch of new Pro lenses
- Teva x Herschel Supply Co. collaboration has you sandal-ready for spring break
- The upcoming Yakuza spin-off Judgment game gets a US release date + more
- Best smart locksfor your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home from August, more
- What is Amazon Treasure Truck? Our guide to nabbing the best limited time deals
- Kid Icarus and StarTropicsjoin Nintendo Switch Online’s library of retro titles in March update
- Flash back to the 90’s with these on-trend vintage denim under $100 for spring
- Microsoft said to be nearing the release of new Xbox One S that embraces a disc-less future
- Get a first look at five upcoming LEGO Avengers: Endgame kitswith new minifigures and more
- Uncommon James Home by Kristin Cavallari is now at Nordstrom with items from $19
- Best Alexa-enabled smart plugs for powering fans, lamps, routers, and more
- New Trine game hits this fall, here’s the Nightmare Prince annoucement trailer
- Amazon Prime Music Guide: Two million songs, Alexa integration and offline listening
- FedEx unveils its answer to Amazon Scout with the debut of SameDay Bot
- Hiome brings in-home presence detection to HomeKit with upcoming occupancy sensors
- Get ‘Back in the Groove’ with the new ToeJam & Earl game
- Nintendo Flex Game Boy concept shows a reimagined handheld designed around USB-C