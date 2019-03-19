9to5Toys Lunch Break: WD 4TB USB-C Drive $100, APC Pro 1500VA UPS $160, Samsung EVO microSDXC cards from $11, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
WD’s 4TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Hard Drive drops to new low at $100 (20% off), more from $70
APC’s Pro 1500VA UPS has ten outlets, a USB-C port and more at $160 shipped (Save $45)
Samsung’s speedy EVO Select microSDXC cards are on sale at Amazon: 256GB $40, more
Amazon knocks Apple’s 12-inch MacBook down to $929, today only (Cert. Refurb)
Apple’s just-released iPad Air and mini see pre-order discounts at Best Buy
Apple’s new iPad Air and iPad mini are up for pre-order (tax savings in select states)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $15 Disney titles, 4K films from $5, $1 rental, more
Nomad Pod Pro charges your iPhone and Apple Watch, now $35 (Reg. $50, Exclusive)
Save on popular Twelve South gear: BookBook CaddySack, AirFly, Curve MacBook stand, more
Anker and Amazon team up to deliver new deals on smart bulbs, projectors, earbuds and more
Upgrade your Apple Watch w/ a few Milanese Loop bands from just $4 in multiple colors
Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Razer Blade 15 – Heart of the cave [Video]
Review: Feiyu Vimble 2 smartphone gimbal offers smooth footage on a budget [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK 4-Port USB Travel Charger $20 Prime shipped, more
- Home Depot 1-day DEWALT power tool sale has deals from $34
- Fujifilm’s $80 INSTAX Share SP-2 Photo Printer turns your iPhone into an instant cam
- Sony’s 3-Way Bookshelf Speaker System drops to new Amazon all-time low at $73 (Reg. $120)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC won’t be Play Anywhere, but will be available in beta
- Blue’s enCORE 100 Dynamic Microphone drops 50% for today only: $50 (Reg. $100)
- The Xbox Wireless Controller & Windows 10 Adapter bundle is down to $45 today (Reg. $80)
- Essential Switch games from $41: Smash Bros., Donkey Kong, Mario Tennis, Splatoon 2, more
- The much-anticipated Atari VCS gets an upgrade under the hood, delivery date pushed back
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Octopath Traveler $40, Diablo III Eternal $30, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Sentinels of the Multiverse, Money Pro, more
- Today only, Amazon’s Gold Box has Cuisinart cast iron cookware from $55
- Amazon’s Gold Box has over 30 popular print magazines on sale from $4/year
- Dyson’s AM08 Air Multiplier Fan w/ a bladeless design is down to $150 (Refurb, Orig. $450)
- This 12-Cup Coffee Maker has a glass carafe & will only run you $15 today (Reg. up to $40)
- Banana Republic cuts 40% off sitewide with deals from $36 on new spring arrivals
- Abercrombie’s Spring Sale refreshes your wardrobe w/ deals for men & women from just $19
- Nordstrom Rack’s Sandal Sale takes up to 60% off Birkenstock, Sperry, Nike & more from $19
- West Elm’s Friends & Family Sale offers 20% off sitewide + free shipping to spruce up your home
- UGG boots, sneakers, apparel, accessories & more up to 60% off at Nordstrom Rack
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Tired of waiting on new AirPods? Here’s three low cost alternatives
The new Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series Headsets offer solid audio for value-conscious gamers
Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Spring Collection brightens up your home for spring
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice gets new gameplay overview trailer ahead of this week’s release
- LEGO recreates a classic Disney short with new 750-piece Steamboat Willie Ideas kit
- Best smart scales to track your weight loss from $30
- Traeger’s new smart grills let you monitor food, tweak temps, and set timers from iOS or Android
- Eve Light Strip Review: Superb color accuracy and reliability in a standalone HomeKit design
- Eufy RoboVac 30C Review: Smart, powerful and affordable robo vac [Video]
- Battlefield V Battle Royale arrives later in March with fresh gameplay, more
- Hands-on with LEGO’s 300-piece Captain Marvel set: A must-have for Marvel fans at only $30
- Western Digital updates its WD Blue SSD to NVMe w/ 3x performance boost
- Borderlands 3 teaser points at full reveal in just a couple weeks time
- Bed Bath & Beyond launched its first ever home line called Bee & Willow with prices from $3
- Microsoft further bridges the Xbox/PC gap by allowing you to play PC games on your Xbox One
- LG SnowWhite serves ice cream at home with Keurig-like features
- You’ll soon be able to buy an official keyboard and mouse to pair with your Raspberry Pi
- Logitech Z606 Review: An affordable 5.1 speaker system with Bluetooth [Video]
- Review: The Polk Audio Command Bar’s superb microphones let you ditch the remote for Alexa
- Review: Insta360 ONE X360-degree 5.7K camera changed the way I film [Video]
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection will come to PC via Steam & gain Halo: Reach
- Moshi debuts Avanti C, a headset focused on high-resolution audio powered via USB-C
- Casio unveils latest smart timepiece with classic design, solar power
- You can now download Crackdown 2 for free on Xbox One+ major updates to sequel
- Behind the Screens: Patrick’s UltraWide Mac mini setup
- PDP unveils new Luigi and Peach-themed Fight Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepads
- How to mount your Mac mini under a desk
- Levi’s x Outerknown Collaboration creates sustainable & clean denim, outerwear, more
- Have a new Echo speaker? Here are the top five Alexa skills to install right away
- The new DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio wraps your entire iPad Pro setup