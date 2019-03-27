9to5Toys Lunch Break: Galaxy S10 128GB $725, Samsung 49-inch 4K HDR Smart TV $500, Synology 2-Bay NAS $140, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2019/03/9to5Toys-Daily-3-27-2019.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Get Samsung’s latest Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked smartphone for $725 (Reg. $900)

Catch the Sweet 16 on Samsung’s 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $500 (Reg. $700), more

HyperX QuadCast Review: Full-featured USB mic aimed at streamers [Video]

Building the UltimateRGB Chroma Cave: Pt. 2 – Huntsman Elite Keyboard [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

MORE NEW DEALS:

Philips Hue Color LED Smart Light Bulb drops to lowest price since 2017 at $35.50 (30% off)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

The best video doorbells to secure your smart home from $70

The Amazon Coachella storefront offers on-site delivery at this year’s festival

March’s best LEGO Ideas creations include Grand Central Terminal and other Architecture miniatures