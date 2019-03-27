9to5Toys Lunch Break: Galaxy S10 128GB $725, Samsung 49-inch 4K HDR Smart TV $500, Synology 2-Bay NAS $140, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Get Samsung’s latest Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked smartphone for $725 (Reg. $900)
Catch the Sweet 16 on Samsung’s 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $500 (Reg. $700), more
Save $30 on Synology’s DS218j 2-Bay NAS at $140 shipped
Save on Anker’s latest USB-C-powered Qi Charger, SpaceView baby monitor, projectors and more
HyperX QuadCast Review: Full-featured USB mic aimed at streamers [Video]
Building the UltimateRGB Chroma Cave: Pt. 2 – Huntsman Elite Keyboard [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
MORE NEW DEALS:
Philips Hue Color LED Smart Light Bulb drops to lowest price since 2017 at $35.50 (30% off)
- Best Buy 24-hr. Flash Sale: Up to $400 off Macs, iPad Pro, Apple Watch from $199, TVs, more
- Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro gets 1-day sale to $1,880 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $2,399)
- Apple’s OG AirPods are on sale from $130 (Orig. $159)
- Give your MacBook Sony’s 960GB USB-C External SSD for a low of $160 ($70 off)
- Save $50 on TP-Link’s Deco M9 Plus Mesh Wi-Fi System and smart home hub at $248 shipped
- Amazon launches 1-day Osprey sale from $6.50:backpacks, luggage, accessories, more
- adidas End of Season Sale revamps your footwear & apparel with up to 30% off + free shipping
- Nuraphone Wireless Bluetooth Over-and-In Ear Headphones w/ ANC drop to $319 (Reg. $400)
- Microsoft’s Surface Book 2 can be a tablet or laptop at $1,199 (Save $300)
- Smartphone Accessories: Jabra Sport Pace Bluetooth Earbuds $48 shipped, more
- Grab up to 33% off gift cards from $10: Uber, Nintendo, adidas, Fanatics and more
- These Bamboo Cutting Boards double as serving trays: Set of 4 for $20 (Nearly 30% off)
- Express offers 40% off sitewide to refresh your spring wardrobe with deals from $18
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Hunter World $20, Far Cry New Dawn $20, more
- Amazon offers 30% off environmentally friendly kids’ toys w/ deals from $4 Prime shipped
- You might as well give this Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker a shot at just $10 (Reg. up to $20)
- Start your morning with a Soylent Cafe Chai Drink: 12 bottles for $27 (Reg. $40)
- Brooks Brothers has deals from $39 with 25% off sale items during its Wardrobe Event
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: World of Dinosaurs, The Sims 2 Collection, more
- Today only, Eddie Bauer takes an extra 60% off clearance with deals from just $4
- Stock up on cat food and toys from $5 in today’s Gold Box sale (35% off)
- 9to5Toys Daily: March 27, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
The best video doorbells to secure your smart home from $70
The Amazon Coachella storefront offers on-site delivery at this year’s festival
March’s best LEGO Ideas creations include Grand Central Terminal and other Architecture miniatures
- The best beginner 3D printers to get you started building your own gear
- Arlo Ultra security cameras re-launch with 4K and HDR support, HomeKit on the way
- Fly from planet to planet in first-person view with No Man’s Sky Beyond VR coming this summer
- Belkin’s Wemo HomeKit 3-Way Light Switches are now up for pre-order
- New Switch consoles reportedly launching this year: Pro model + casual 3DS-like option
- New Generation Zero trailer shows off the game’s robot infested open-world & 1980s setting
- The ROCCAT Kova AIMO RGB gaming mouse offers 20 possible functions
- Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switchwith…potential Xbox Live features?
- Three LEGO Spider-Man: Far From Home sets arrive later this year with new minifigs and more
- Oculus Rift S is an all-new VR headset with exciting enhancements and a compelling price
- Amazon expands lineup of E-Readers with its most affordable option yet, the All New Kindle
- The new classic Konami game collections feature Contra, Castlevania and some arcade titles
- LEGO unveils latest Collectible Minifigure Series with 18 new fan-favorite Disney characters
- How to sign up for the Halo Insider program and help test The Master Chief Collection on PC
- Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave:Razer Blade 15 – Heart of the cave [Video]
- Tired of waiting on new AirPods? Here’s three low cost alternatives
- The new Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series Headsets offer solid audio for value-conscious gamers