9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nest Protect & Home Mini $119, Nest X Yale Smart Lock $211, TCL 43-inch Roku HDTV $170, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Nest Protect gets bundled with Google Home Mini at various retailers for $119 ($158 value)
Arm your front door with the Nest X Yale Smart Lock + Connect for $211.50 (Reg. $279)
43-inch TCL Roku Smart 120Hz HDTV $170: Perfect for basement or spare bedroom
iOttie car mounts dock your iPhone or Android, now 20% off various styles + Qi chargers
Bose QC 35 Wireless Headphones deliver stellar ANC, battery life for $258 (Reg. $349)
Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma CavePart 3: Bringing the cave together [Video]
Nectar Mattress Review: I didn’t need the 365 day trial to know it’s that good [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
MORE NEW DEALS:
Assistant-controlled lighting awaits with the Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit at $120 (Reg. $150)
- DirecTV Now offers a FREE Apple TV 4K when you sign-up for 4-months of service
- Today only, the first generation Echo Show gets a discount to $100 (Orig. $230)
- GoPro HERO7 Silver sports 4K, video stabilization, more for $199 (Reg. $250)
- Jaybird RUN truly wireless earbuds feature up to 12 hour battery life: $119 (Reg. $150)
- Withings’ Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch drops to new low at $100 shipped (Save $80), more
- Monitor your home or office w/ Arlo’s 4-camera Security Bundle for $250 (Reg. $300+)
- Add CarPlay & Android Auto to your ride w/ Kenwood’s 6.8-inch Receiver at $299, more
- Score Ring’s Wired Stick Up Cam for a a new low of $143 shipped (Reg. $180)
- Today only, score Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum for $180 ($90 off)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $20 or less, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, more
- This is not a joke! Today only, J.Crew takes an extra 60% off all of its clearance from just $6
- Bella’s 4-Slice Toaster Oven w/ 5 cooking modes drops to $15 for today only (Reg. up to $30)
- Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals:Race The Sun, Modern Magic 8 Ball, more
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Bundle from $200 shipped ($100 off) + Xbox One X at $180 off
- Charge Apple devices on-the-go w/ Suaoki’s 222Wh Portable Power Station: $139 ($50 off)
- GAP Factory cuts up to 70% off sitewide+ an extra 20% off your order, styles from $16
- Home Depot’s 1-day Milwaukee Tool Sale is packed with deals from $50
- Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK 300W Power Inverter + 4.8A USB Car Charger $16.50, more
- TUMI, Cole Haan & Ted Baker from $20 in Hautelook’s Men’s Leather Accessories Sale
- Amazon’s best-selling Timex Weekender watch hits new low at $29 shipped (Reg. $50)
- L.L. Bean’s Spring Savings Event takes 25% off your order with styles from $40
- Start your morning with some McCafe Coffee, now up to 35% off in today’s Gold Box
- This highly-rated screen cleaning kit will have your iPhone looking its best at $16 (Save 20%)
- This Ninja Pro Blender can pulverize ice in seconds, now $50 (Refurb, Orig. $120)
- Nordstrom offers hundreds of new markdowns at up to 60% off during its Shoe Sale from $28
- Chefman’s highly-rated Electric 6-Egg Cooker is 25% off today: $15 shipped
- Home Depot delivers Ryobi’s 18V ONE+ 4-tool Combo Kit for $158.50 (Reg. $250)
- This highly-rated Victorinox Swiss Army Knife is down to $32.50 at Amazon (Reg. $45+)
- 9to5Toys Daily: April 01, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Sega Genesis Mini goes up for pre-order w/ 40 classic games, two controllers, more
Dolby Bluetooth adapter spotted in recent FCC filing, could enable surround sound private listening
UBTECH debuts new iPhone-enabled Iron Man MK50 Robot ahead of Endgame’s release
- LEGO officially announces five new Avengers: Endgame kits, now available for purchase
- HDHomeRun sunsets its Premium TV streaming service, here are the best alternatives
- Borderlands 3 reveal trailer now live, feast your eyes on the latest from Gearbox
- Yale debuts its all-in-one security camera w/ an integrated spotlight, speaker, and more
- Oakley’s new collaboration with designer Jeff Staple offers a fresh twist on classics from $40
- The new Garmin backup camerainstalls in minutes with no drilling or wiring required
- Witcher 3 devs announce Gwent for iOS with a 2019 release date + more
- The best video doorbells to secure your smart home from $70
- The Amazon Coachella storefront offers on-site delivery at this year’s festival
- March’s LEGO Ideas creations: Grand Central Terminal and other Architecture miniatures
- The best beginner 3D printers to get you started building your own gear
- Arlo Ultra security cameras re-launch with 4K and HDR support, HomeKit on the way
- Fly from planet to planet in first-person view with No Man’s Sky Beyond VR coming this summer
- Belkin’s Wemo HomeKit 3-Way Light Switches are now up for pre-order
- New Switch consoles reportedly launching this year: Pro model + casual 3DS-like option
- New Generation Zero trailer shows off the game’s robot infested open-world & 1980s setting
- The ROCCAT Kova AIMO RGB gaming mouse offers 20 possible functions
- Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switchwith…potential Xbox Live features?
- Three LEGO Spider-Man: Far From Home sets arrive later this year with new minifigs and more
- Oculus Rift S is an all-new VR headset with exciting enhancements and a compelling price
- Amazon expands lineup of E-Readers with its most affordable option yet, the All New Kindle
- The new classic Konami game collections feature Contra, Castlevania and some arcade titles
- LEGO unveils latest Collectible Minifigure Series with 18 new fan-favorite Disney characters
- How to sign up for the Halo Insider program and help test The Master Chief Collection on PC
- Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave:Razer Blade 15 – Heart of the cave [Video]
- Tired of waiting on new AirPods? Here’s three low cost alternatives
- The new Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series Headsets offer solid audio for value-conscious gamers