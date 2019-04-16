Today’s best deals include Nest Thermostat, ASUS Chromebooks, and Sony’s ANC wireless headphones

Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes deals on 3rd generation Nest Thermostat, ASUS’ 11-inch Chromebook, and the popular Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones. Head below for more.

Nest Thermostat delivers year-round savings

The third generation Nest Thermostat is currently on sale for $171. That’s down from the usual $225+ price tag and the original $249 MSRP. Aside from Google Assistant capabilities and smart home integration, this popular thermostat is capable of creating automatic schedules. That means you’ll be able to cut down on wasted energy and in turn, lower your bills.

ASUS Chromebook 12 offers solid value at $190

Amazon currently has the ASUS Chromebook 12 in red for $190. That’s a $40 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the historic Amazon all-time low price. Those looking for a budget-friendly Chromebook will want to consider this 11.6-inch ASUS model. Features include 32GB of on-board storage and 4GB of RAM. 10 hours of battery life keeps things going all day.

Sony’s beloved WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones hit $276

Sony has been challenging Bose over the last year for the crown of best active noise cancelling headphones. Its WH-1000XM3 model is a fan favorite and is currently marked down to $276 from the usual $349 price tag. When it comes to headphones, there are a number of options to choose from. Some are good, many are bad, and few are truly great. Most agree that Sony’s latest pair of active noise-cancelling headphones fall into the “truly great” category. Highlights include USB-C charging and built-in Google Assistant support.

