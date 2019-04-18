All-time lows on SanDisk storage, Motorola’s X4 smartphone, and fitness trackers highlight today’s deals

Todays 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes SanDisk storage, Motorola’s X4 Android smartphone, and the affordable Garmin Forerunner. Head below for more.

Pick up 200GB of SanDisk storage for just $25

Amazon offers a new all-time low on SanDisk’s 200GB microSD card at $25. That’s a $10 savings off the regular price. Flash storage prices are dropping rapidly, and today’s deal continues that trend. With transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, and a shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof design, you’ll be good to go for any adventure. Includes a 10-year warranty as well. With your savings, grab an Anker microSD card reader and transfer your data anywhere on-the-go.

Motorola Moto X4 offers great value at $200 with bundled service

B&H has the Motorola Moto X4 Android Smartphone for $200 with three months of bundled service. There’s nearly $300 worth of value here, making it an affordable option for kids, grandparents, or those that do not require the latest tech. Notable features include a 5.2-inch touchscreen, up to 2TB of microSD expandable memory, and more.

Garmin Forerunner 35 offers fitness tracking for $100

Those looking for an affordable fitness tracker will want to check out this deal on Garmin’s Forerunner 35 at $100. That’s a new Amazon all-time low on this wearable which features built-in GPS, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, vibration alerts, and smartphone connectivity for controlling your music playback and more.

Last chance giveaway

Today’s your last chance to enter our Ubiquiti Wi-Fi giveaway, which is valued at nearly $900. We’ll be announcing the winner tomorrow afternoon.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!