All-time lows on SanDisk storage, Motorola’s X4 smartphone, and fitness trackers highlight today’s deals
Pick up 200GB of SanDisk storage for just $25
Amazon offers a new all-time low on SanDisk’s 200GB microSD card at $25. That’s a $10 savings off the regular price. Flash storage prices are dropping rapidly, and today’s deal continues that trend. With transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, and a shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof design, you’ll be good to go for any adventure. Includes a 10-year warranty as well. With your savings, grab an Anker microSD card reader and transfer your data anywhere on-the-go.
Motorola Moto X4 offers great value at $200 with bundled service
B&H has the Motorola Moto X4 Android Smartphone for $200 with three months of bundled service. There’s nearly $300 worth of value here, making it an affordable option for kids, grandparents, or those that do not require the latest tech. Notable features include a 5.2-inch touchscreen, up to 2TB of microSD expandable memory, and more.
Garmin Forerunner 35 offers fitness tracking for $100
Those looking for an affordable fitness tracker will want to check out this deal on Garmin’s Forerunner 35 at $100. That’s a new Amazon all-time low on this wearable which features built-in GPS, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, vibration alerts, and smartphone connectivity for controlling your music playback and more.
