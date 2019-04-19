Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones offer Assistant integration for $257, plus deals on Qi chargers, more

Score notable deals on Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones, Samsung’s official Qi charger, and Nanoleaf smart lighting in today’s rendition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones support Google Assistant

The popular Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones are seeing a hefty discount today. You can pick up these top-rated headphones for $257.50, which is down from the usual $349 price tag. With best-in-class ANC and support for Google Assistant, it’s easy to recommend these flagship Bose headphones for any Android user. Hit up our hands-on review for more.

Add Samsung’s official Qi wireless charger to your nightstand

While there are plenty of Qi chargers out there, Samsung’s official wireless pad delivers 9W speeds and a sleek design for $18. It also comes equipped with a power block in the box. Oftentimes lower-priced alternatives skip this must-have. Whether you want to outfit your nightstand or desk with the Qi pad, Samsung’s option is notable for Galaxy handsets and more.

Rare discounts on Nanoleaf Smart Lighting

Nanoleaf’s stellar smart lighting panels are not often discounted, and that trend has continued throughout 2019. Today, Home Depot is offering notable savings on both the Canvas and Rhythm Smart Kits from $180. Google Assistant compatibility means you easily call up your favorite commands and paint your wall with color.

