RAVPower USB-C accessories, Assistant-enabled smart home gear, more highlight today’s best offers

Best smartphone accessory deals include RAVPower USB-C gear

Our daily smartphone accessory roundup includes deals from a wide range of brands. It’s a great way to find price drops on everything from cables to headphones, cases and more. Today’s selection includes RAVPower USB-C gear, like this 20100mAh PD Power Bank that includes a 6700mAh 2-in-1 charger. At $50, it’s a killer value that provides plenty of juice for your smartphone whether at home or on-the-go. The USB-C PD portable charger features 45W of power output while the other 2-in-1 charger supplements it with a hybrid design.

Shine some light on a 2-pack of Assistant smart LED bulbs

Anker’s sub-brand eufy has been cranking out affordable smart home accessories for some time. Today you can grab a two-pack of its smart LED light bulbs for $24. That’s down $10 from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve seen. Eufy’s smart bulbs offer affordable pricing on LED illumination with smart home control, including support for Alexa and Google Assistant. Includes the ability to schedule and control remotely with the free smartphone app.

Use Assistant to control your thermostat

The sleek Hive smart thermostat is on sale today for $139, down from its usual $200+ price tag. With Assistant-enabled control, you’ll be able to easily change the temperature with just your voice. Thanks to the inclusion of the Hive hub, you’ll be ready to grab the company’s smart home sensors at any time.

