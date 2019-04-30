Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones w/ Assistant are on sale, plus Fossil smartwatches, and PNY storage deals

Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones, Fossil smartwatches, and PNY storage. Head below for more.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones feature Assistant, more

One of our favorite deals is back again at Rakuten, where you can currently pick up a pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 SII Wireless Headphones for $257.50 shipped. That’s down from the usual $349 price tag and a match of our previous mentions. With built-in Assistant capabilities and best-in-class active noise cancellation, the Bose QC 35s are some of our favorite headphones out there.

Put a new Fossil smartwatch on your wrist

A number of Fossil smartwatches are on sale today, headlined by the Q Men’s Hybrid for $90. For comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $115 with today’s deal being the lowest we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re sick of wearing a smartwatch that needs charged every day or so, this Fossil hybrid may be just what you’ve been looking for. Battery life lasts 12 months even though it supports smartphone notifications, activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and more. Jump over to our coverage for even more Fossil deals.

Add 256GB of PNY Elite storage to your Android device

Amazon has a new all-time low on PNY’s PRO Elite 256GB microSDXC card at $60 shipped. We typically see it for around $100 at various other retailers. PNY’s Elite line of microSDXC cards deliver up to 95MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed. Ships with a SD adapter for added compatibility with various devices. A perfect addition to your new microSD card is Anker’s 8-in-1 portable card reader.

