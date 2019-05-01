Google Home Max is $100 off, plus deals on Chromebooks and Western Digital USB-C storage

Today’s best deals include $100 off Google Home Max, Chromebook offers, and Western Digital USB-C storage. Head below for more.

Google takes $100 off Home Max plus other discounts

You can currently save $100 off Google Home Max, bringing the price down to $299 at a variety of retailers. Google’s Hi-Fi Assistant Speaker offers access to everything you already love about the voice assistant, but with much higher-quality audio than the Home Mini. It sports two 4.5-inch high-excursion woofers alongside dual 0.7-inch tweeters for premium audio fidelity.

Dell’s 11.6-inch Chromebook drops over 20% off

Dell is currently discounting its 11.6-inch Chromebook 3180 to $179. That’s a 22% discount and within $10 of the best price we’ve tracked to date. This lightweight Chromebook is perfect for causal web browsing and more while on-the-go. It features up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, giving you all-day performance.

Western Digital’s fast USB-C storage is on sale

This 1TB Western Digital portable SSD sports transfer speeds up to 540MB/s. It’s on sale for $160, which is around 20% off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. With both USB-C and A connectivity, this is a great option for backups or transferring high resolution content between devices.

