Grab two Google Home Mini speakers for $48, plus deals on Assistant-enabled smart plugs and Withings fitness trackers

You’ll find two Google Home Mini speakers for $48, Assistant-enabled smart plugs, and Withings fitness trackers in today’s best deals. Head below for more.

Score two Google Home Mini speakers for $48

Today only, Woot is offering two Google Home Mini smart speakers for $48. There’s up to $98 worth of value here, although you’d currently pay $29 each as part of Google’s ongoing Mother’s Day promotion. Today’s offer is a great way to outfit your home with Mini speakers, easily expanding any Assistant-focused setup. Simply call out “Hey Google…” and you’ll have access to all of your favorite smart home accessories, news, and more. Additional details can be found in our hands-on review.

Pick up iHome’s Assistant-friendly smart plug for $17

It’s rare to find a smart plug from a trustworthy name like iHome for under $20. Today, you can grab one for $17, which is the best price we’ve tracked in years at Amazon. You’ll be able to easily leverage Google Assistant to control lights, coffeemakers, and more using this nifty smart plug. Best of all? It only blocks one outlet at a time.

The Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch returns to its Amazon all-time low price

Amazon offers the Withings Steel HR Sport 40mm Smartwatch for $160 in both colors. For comparison, it typically sells for $200. Today’s offer is a match of the Amazon all-time low price and our previous mention. Withings Steel HR Sport delivers heart rate and fitness tracking in one sleek package. It is water-resistant to 50m and offers 25 days of battery life on a single charge, so it’s ready for just about anything you throw at it. You’ll even be able to enjoy smartphone notifications as well.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

HEX Terra Bags Review: Sneaker Duffel and Patrol Backpack brings style plus functionality [Video]

Arctis 9X Review: SteelSeries aims high with this Xbox-centered wireless headset [Video]

Review: Withings fitness suite pairs wearables and smart scales for easy fitness tracking [Video]