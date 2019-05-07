Best Buy Flash Sale, Google Home Hub is discounted again, and Sonos speakers are in today’s best deals

Best Buy launches a fresh Flash Sale, Google Home Hub is on sale again, and Sonos speakers are discounted. Head below for more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy Flash Sale: Smart home tech, TVs, more

Best Buy’s new 1-day Flash Sale is jam-packed with deals across just about every category. While the best offers are on MacBooks, you’ll also find deals on smart home gear, Assistant speakers, TVs, and more. This promotion is for one day only, so be sure to jump on any deals that catch your eye before the end of the today.

Google Home Hub is on sale again

On top of a hefty Mother’s Day discount, Google Home Hub is being marked down even further to $70.50. This is a match of our previous mention and $29 less than the regular going rate at this time. Bring the Google Home Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports and other services.

Introduce Sonos to your home with this Costco deal

Costco is offering its members a two-pack of Sonos Play:1 speakers for $250. For comparison, this bundle has $248 worth of value. Sonos Play:1 offers stellar value as a multi-room starter kit. You’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite tunes from services like Apple Music, Spotify, and more.

