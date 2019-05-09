Android Q Beta 3: ‘Adaptive Sleep’ keeps your phone awake while you’re looking at it, not live for everyone

We’re still finding neat little features in Android Q Beta 3 as the days roll by and one of those is the new Adaptive sleep mode which is showing for some users, but not all.

To see if you have the feature, you can head to your Settings and then search for “Adaptive”. If you are lucky enough to have the feature in your build, you’ll see a splash screen that includes a caption that reads: “Your screen would not dim and go to sleep if the device detects your present attention.”

We’ve seen other manufacturers and OEMs include similar face detection technology to keep your display awake, but can’t recall if any Google hardware has previously included anything similar.

It also raises the question as to how it detects when you’re looking at your display. No Pixel devices include any sort of face-scanning tech, and if this is coming in a future stable update or indeed Q Beta release properly, surely it must be aware of your gaze. It could simply use the proximity sensor in a rudimentary manner to detect light changes.

The update was noted by Android Police, who also confirmed that the new mode does not include a toggle. It’s also clear that Adaptive sleep is not appearing for everyone who is running Android Q Beta 3 update.

If you do happen to have the feature showing on your Pixel let us know in the comments section below.

More on Android Q Beta 3:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: