DJI Osmo Pocket 4K hits all-time low, Nest Hub is $70, and a VIZIO 65-inch 4K TV highlight today’s best deals

DJI Osmo Pocket 4K returns to its all-time low, Nest Hub returns to $70, and a Chromecast-enabled VIZIO 4K is on sale. Head below for more in this episode of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4K hits all-time low price

DJI’s Osmo Pocket 4K delivers buttery smooth footage, taking your action camera adventures to a whole new level. It is currently available for $296.50 via Adorama’s official Rakuten storefront. That’s down from the usual $349 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen. The latest DJI Osmo sports a 4K lens with built-in stabilization in a compact design that’s ready for any adventure. A built-in 1-inch touchscreen lets you quickly access settings and more.

Nest Hub is back to $70

It’s been a steady stream of deals for the Nest Hub, with today’s offering bringing it back to $70. That’s down from the usual $129 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen. Headlined by a seven-inch display and dual far-field microphones, Nest Hub makes a great addition to your home. Whether you could use a sous chef in the kitchen or want to leverage its smart home control capabilities, Google’s Assistant-packed hub is a compelling option.

VIZIO 65-inch 4K UHDTV sports Chromecast, more

Walmart offers the VIZIO 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $650 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for nearly $1,000 but usually goes for around $800 these days. This is a match of our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. With a 65-inch 4K panel and HDR support, this VIZIO delivers a future-proof design that should be good for years to come. Features include four HDMI inputs, smart functionality, a 120Hz effective refresh rate, and built-in Chromecast features.

Cut the cord with JayBird’s RUN True Wireless Earbuds

Water resistance is a feature that few true wireless earbuds manage to come equipped with. JayBird’s RUN Headphonesbreak that pattern, rocking a sweat-proof design. Right now you pick them up for $110at Amazon, saving you $40 from the going rate. Each bud offers 4 hours of battery life and the bundled charging case will top them off two more times.

JBL Link 10 brings Google Assistant on-the-go

Harman’s official eBay storefront is offering a noteworthy discount on the JBL Link 10 Smart Speaker. Rocking Google Assistant support, this certified refurbished speaker is now on sale for $40. That’s $10 under our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen. With Google’s Assistant built-in, you’ll be able to use your voice to control music in the backyard, at the beach, or just when taking a bath. Though this speaker isn’t completely waterproof, it’s water and humidity resistant, making it the perfect shower companion for voice-controlled music.

