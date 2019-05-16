Thursday’s best deals: Samsung SmartThings mesh routers, GoPro Fusion, and the Blue Yeti Nano microphone

Save on Samsung SmartThings mesh routers, GoPro Fusion, and the popular Blue Yeti Nano microphone in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for more.

Score Samsung’s SmartThings Mesh Wi-Fi System

Microsoft has Samsung’s SmartThings mesh Wi-Fi system for $225 shipped, which is around $50 or more off the regular going rate along with a new all-time low. Samsung’s Mesh System pairs 802.11ac Wi-Fi with a SmartThings hub, allowing for more reliable smart home integration. You can expect to see up to 1,300Mbps speeds, and thanks to multi-user features, improved connectivity as well. In terms of coverage, you’re looking at upwards of 4,500 square feet.

GoPro Fusion captures 5.2K content and more

GoPro Fusion is seeing one of its biggest price drops ever today. Now available for $299 shipped, that’s at least 25% off the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked to date. GoPro Fusion captures 5.2K and 3K spherical video along with 18MP images. The outside rugged casing is rated for up to 16 feet of water.

Start podcasting with the Blue Yeti Nano

Blue makes some of the most affordable microphones out there on the market today. Its latest is the Yeti Nano, which is currently marked down to $80 over at Amazon. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and the best price we can find. If you’re looking to jumpstart your podcasting career, the Yeti Nano is a solid place to start. It features USB-connectivity and a slimmed-down design in four different colors. Compatible with both Mac and PC.

