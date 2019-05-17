Friday’s best deals: Pixel 3a/XL, Moto E Plus, HP Chromebooks, and Arlo Pro cameras

Friday’s best deals include the budget-friendly Moto E Plus, HP Chromebooks, and a four-camera Arlo security bundle. Hit the jump for in today’s edition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Pixel 3a deals to date

We’ve spotted a handful of new Pixel 3a offers this morning, headlined by Best Buy taking $100 off with new Sprint activations and throwing in a $100 gift card as well. That brings the price down to $299.99. If you prefer another service, you can still take around $50 off in most instances.

Meanwhile, Amazon is throwing in a $100 gift card with Pixel 3a XL. For $479, you can grab the larger model and a $100 Amazon credit along the way. This is a match of the best offer we’ve seen.

Moto E Plus goes light on price as a budget Android device

B&H has the Moto E Plus Android smartphone in unlocked condition for $100. We typically see it sell for $150 these days. This budget-friendly device sports a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 427 processor, a rear 13MP camera, 16GB of storage and a 5.5-inch display. Ideal for grandparents or kids that do not require the latest tech.

Score HP’s 2-in-1 Chromebook for $360

Today only over at Woot, you can grab the HP 2-in-1 Chromebook for $360 in certified refurbished condition. It was originally $599 but goes for $499 in new condition these days. Includes a 90-day warranty from HP. This Chromebook features 32GB of onboard flash storage, all-day battery life, USB-C port and more. Plus thanks to its detachable keyboard design, it can quickly become a tablet which also happens to pair with a stylus.

Arlo Pro outfits your home with cameras for $350

Today only, you can pick up a four-camera Arlo Pro bundle for $350. It typically sells for upwards of $500, making it a particularly notable discount. Headlined by an eye-catching seven days of free cloud DVR, this Arlo Pro system is joined by two 720p waterproof, wireless cameras. Other standout inclusions that make the cut are two-way audio, motion and sound alerts, and more. This is an excellent (and affordable) way to outfit your home with security cameras.

