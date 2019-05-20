SanDisk microSD cards from $27, Moto G6, and smart locks are in Monday’s best deals

Today’s best deals include SanDisk microSDXC storage, Moto G6, and a smart lock sale at Home Depot. Head below for more in this episode of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon offers notable SanDisk storage deals

SanDisk makes some of the best storage out there on the market today, and its popular line of microSDXC cards is on sale at Amazon. You can grab a 200GB card for $27 or upgrade to the 400GB model at $57. Either way, you’re scoring new or nearly all-time low prices at Amazon. Ideal for adding storage to your Android device, camera, or Nintendo Switch. Best of all? It ships with an adapter so you can easily transfer content from one device to another.

You may want to consider grabbing a USB-C hub with support for various SD cards. This option from Anker is affordable with an extra 10% off coupon available at the time of our writing. Along with added USB ports, you’ll have access to HDMI as well making it a solid companion for MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more.

Lock in a 20% discount on the Moto G6 Smartphone

Amazon offers the Prime-exclusive Motorola Moto G6 Android smartphone for $160. As a comparison, it typically sells for $200. The Moto G6 features a 5.7-inch screen and supports up to 128GB of expandable microSD card storage. Other standout inclusions are dual rear cameras, a water-resistant nano-coating, and more. This version also includes a selection of pre-installed Amazon apps as well as Alexa support.

Smart lock deals from Schlage and Kwikset from $74

Home Depot has a notable sale on Schlage and Kwikset locks starting at $74. You’ll find a wide range of styles here for just about any home design. Check out all of our top picks right here.

