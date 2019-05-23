Google Fit is currently the company’s only consumer-facing health service. Tied with Wear OS and recently rolled out to iOS, Google Fit 2.13 for Android today tweaks the manual activity logging workflow, and preps more changes to improve that process.

Add activity

A central part of the new Google Fit is the “Journal” tab where users can see a list of all fitness activity from serious workouts to walks. In the case of the latter, Google will automatically log those entries.

When adding a manual or tweaking an already logged activity, Google Fit 2.13 has improved the workflow. The “Activity title” field has been moved to the top of the screen, with “Activity type” immediately below it. To make that list more prominent, activities now feature blue icons instead of black ones. The optional “Notes” field has also been moved below.

Journal reminders

To make sure activities are properly logged, Google Fit 2.13 is working on new notifications for “Journal reminders.” At the end of the week, Google will prompt you “to add missing activities.”

<string name=”notification_channel_journal_reminders_label”>Journal reminders</string> <string name=”notification_channel_journal_reminders_description”>Get weekly reminders to add missing activities</string>

Marking vehicle rides

Possibly tied to the “Journal reminders” process is the ability to specify when you’re not actually performing physical activity, but rather “in a vehicle.” Google notes how car, bus, and presumably electric scooter rides will not count towards Heart Points or Minutes and further, they do not appear in the journal. This feature is also not yet live.

<string name=”mark_as_transit”>I was in a vehicle</string>

<string name=”confirm_in_transit_dialog_title”>Remove inaccurate activity?</string> <string name=”confirm_in_transit_dialog_message”>This activity won\u2019t count toward your goals or appear in Journal</string> <string name=”confirm_in_transit_dialog_button”>Remove activity</string>

How to update?

Google Fit 2.13 is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and the possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

