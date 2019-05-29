Today’s best deals include the Woot 1-day Philips Hue sale, Acer’s high-end Chromebook, and the TP-Link OnHub Google WiFi Router. Head below for more in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Philips Hue sale delivers deals on Assistant-enabled lighting

Today only, Woot has a notable Philips Hue sale packed with lights for your Assistant-focused setup. Inside you’ll find the popular Dimmer Switch for $18.50 with many more deals available on light bulbs, hubs, and other accessories. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Acer’s high-end Chromebook Spin 13 is on sale

Amazon has Acer’s high-end Spin 13 Chromebook on sale for $699. That’s a $200 savings off the regular going rate and is the best we can find. When it comes to Chromebooks, many of the existing options are comprised of plastic since they’re are made to be budget-friendly. Much like Google’s Pixelbook, this Acer Chromebook is made with high-end materials like aluminum and glass. The use of a QHD display, Gorilla Glass, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of storage are all testaments to how Acer went the extra mile with this 2-in-1 offering. Inputs include 2x USB-C, USB-A, and more.

The TP-Link OnHub Google WiFi Router is down to $65

The TP-Link OnHub Router has been around for a while now, but with 802.11ac and support for Google WiFi, it’s still a solid buy at $65. TP-Link’s OnHub brings up to 1900 Mbps network speeds to your home alongside two built-in Gigabit Ethernet ports. It also works with the Google WiFi ecosystem, giving you many of the same features as the brand’s mesh system without the more premium price tag.

