Google AdSense phasing out ‘text-only ads’ for richer formats

Ads continue to be Google’s key revenue driver, with the company today more widely announcing “important changes” for AdSense publishers. Google is working to modernize its advertising products by phasing out text-only ads, making all units responsive, and more.

Back in April, Google first alerted some AdSense users about upcoming changes this year. More publishers today received that email about “Upcoming improvements to your Google AdSense ad units.”

We’re committed to continuously investing in the modernization of our advertising products. As a result, there are some important changes we’re making to some AdSense features that you have used or configured in the past.

As part of a move “towards richer ad formats,” Google is “phasing out text-only and display-only ad units to further improve user experience.” For the most part, text ads can already include logos and call-to-action buttons for better branding. Google is combining the two “only” categories to just “Display ads” later this year.

As a result, the “Text ads only” and “Display ads only” ad units in your account have been renamed to “Display ads” and from early 2019 will be updated to serve all ad types.

To better reflect mobile and desktop screen sizes, all ad units will be Responsive by default. Publishers still have the ability to create custom sized ad units. However, text ad styles are no longer available for “Text & display ads” ad units.

Your new ad units will have Google-optimized text ad styling. As this feature is being deprecated, your existing ad styles will also be optimized by Google in the following months. For customization and improved user experience, you can use native ads on your site.

Google is removing the “If no ads available” option, and defaulting to collapsing the ad space or just showing a blank space. This is intended to “increase the quality and safety of our ad network and reduce the number of malicious ads that enter the AdSense network.”

