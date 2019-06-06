We’re just under an hour away from the first Stadia Connect, where Google will reveal pricing, launch info, and games coming to the platform. Ahead of the event, however, we have another confirmed game for Google Stadia: THQ Nordic’s Darksiders Genesis.

THQ Nordic and Airship Syndicate have announced, via Engadget, that a spin-off of the popular Darksiders series, called Darksiders Genesis, is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and most importantly Google Stadia. Darksiders Genesis is the first game to be confirmed for Google Stadia since Doom: Eternal during GDC earlier this year.

Keeping in line with the rest of the Darksiders series, Darksiders Genesis sees the players take on the role of a new Horseman of the Apocalypse, Strife, on an adventure featuring “intense combat, exploration, puzzle-solving, epic boss battles and serpent holes from heaven to hell.”

You can check out the first teaser trailer down below, from IGN, to get a feel for the story and gameplay. Darksiders Genesis will also playable on the E3 show floor. No word yet on when to expect the game to release, or if it will be a Stadia launch title.