Nest Hub drops to $67, plus deals on Withings Steel HR Sport and Samsung Qi chargers are in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for more.

Google Nest Hub drops to one of best prices of all-time

Google Nest Hub discounts continue as Rakuten has the Assistant-driven smart display on sale for $67. That’s down $32 from the regular going rate and right at the best price we’ve seen. Nest Hub is a great way to take your Assistant smart home to the next level with its built-in display.

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch tracks sleep + heart rate

Amazon offers the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch for $160. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate direct from Withings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Standout features that have made their way to the Steel HR include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 25 days of battery life, and water resistance. And as a fitness-focused smartwatch, you’ll find smart notifications plus the usual roster of heath-related features

Pick up Samsung’s Wireless Duo Qi Charger for $50

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Qi Fast Charge Stand for $50. Regularly fetching $65, that’s good for a 23% discount, matches the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in 2019. With room for your Galaxy handset and wearable, this charging stand is a perfect addition to your Samsung kit. With the ability to dish out 7.5W of power, this is a notable option for simplifying a nightstand charging setup. Also includes a USB-C charging cable and wall adapter.

