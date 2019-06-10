Google Pixel 3 XL deals bundled with pre-paid service, Anker’s latest promotion, and the annual Amazon Father’s Day sale are in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break episode. Head below for more.

Google Pixel 3 XL deals from $150 off with bundled pre-paid service

B&H is currently discounting the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL with 128GB of storage to $650. Better yet, you’ll receive a 3-month Mint Mobile pre-paid plan with purchase valued at $60. This is a great deal to check out Pixel 3 XL without fully committing to a new plan. Notable features include a 6.3-inch 1440p display, Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU, 128GB of storage, and Google’s top-grade 12MP camera. Head over to our hands-on review for more.

Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts USB-C accessories and more

Anker is back with a new sale at Amazon today, headlined by its 3-in-1 Lightning, USB-C, and microUSB cables at $11. With Lightning, microUSB, and USB-C connectivity, you’ll be able to connect your devices with a variety of ports. Great for travel and simplifying your everyday carry down to just one cable. Other notable standout deals include Anker’s Qi chargers with up to 10W of power, and various other smartphone accessories. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Alexa discounts abound in Amazon’s Father’s Day sale

As it does every year, Amazon has a huge Father’s Day sale going with deals on Alexa devices, streaming sticks and much more. Those looking to jump start a new smart home setup will want to consider the Echo Show bundled with a free Echo Dot and Philips Hue light bulb for $180. There is nearly $300 worth of value here, making it a great way to dive into the world of Alexa. Jump into our roundup for additional deals on Kindles, tablets, and more.

