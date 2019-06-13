The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 returns to an all-time low, plus deals on Philips Hue outdoor lighting, and Amazon’s 1-day PNY storage sale. Hit the jump for more in this episode of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 returns to $450 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 on sale for $450 shipped, which is a cool $149 off the regular going rate. Based around an Intel m3 processor, this Chromebook touts 4GB of RAM and 64GB of SSD storage. It also features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display that pairs with an included pen for more precise interactions. Plus with up to nine hours of battery life, Samsung’s Chromebook is ready for all-day work. We loved it in our hands-on review.

Philips hue Lily Outdoor lights see price drop

Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Lights were announced back in January, but discounts have been tough to come by since then. Today you can grab the Lily Outdoor Light Bundle for $244, which is down from the usual $280 price tag. This 3-pack delivers outdoor-rated lighting with support for up to 16 million colors and the ability to expand your setup nearly 60-feet away from the house. Ships with a two-year warranty.

Amazon’s PNY Gold Box offers deals from $5.50

Today’s Amazon Gold Box delivers up to 60% off PNY storage with deals starting at $5.50. This is a great chance to save on microSD cards, flash drives, solid-state drives, and more. You can find all of our top picks right here, but remember these deals will end tonight at 3PM eastern standard time.

