HP Chromebook deals, Motorola’s Moto X4 at $120, and Anker smart home accessories highlight today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. More below.

HP Chromebook deals include 2-in-1 touchscreen

Today only, Best Buy offers the HP 2-in-1 12.3-inch 1GHz/32GB/4GB Chromebook for $349 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $599 but goes for around $500 these days. This is the best price we’ve tracked all-time in new condition by $50.

Notable features include a 2-in-1 design with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, USB-C connectivity, 32GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. Ships with a stylus for next-level functionality. Check out our list of the best Chromebooks out there, including HP’s line, for more.

Motorola’s Prime Exclusive Moto X4 drops to new Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the Motorola Moto X4 32GB Android Smartphone for $120. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, and is $10 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low.

As one of Motorola’s more recent handsets, the Moto X4 comes packed with notable features like hands-free access to Alexa, a 5.2-inch touchscreen and more. Plus, if the included storage isn’t enough for you, the Android phone boasts up to 2TB of microSD expandable storage. Today’s discounted Moto X4 version comes pre-installed with Amazon apps and more for Prime members’ use.

Anker smart home accessories start at $14

Anker’s eufy sub-brand has a handful of notable smart home deals going today at Amazon, headlined by its Smart Plug Mini for $14. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $23 or $25. This slim smart plug is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant but thankfully doesn’t require a hub. You’ll be able to set schedules from within the app, making it easy to cut down on energy vampires. Jump over to our roundup for even more deals on light switches, LED bulbs, and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Spigen Universal Kickstand Review: Must-have $10 iPhone/Android accessory? [Video]

Ricoh THETA Z1 Hands-on: Easy to use 360 camera with pro features [Video]

Plugable Red Switch Mechanical Keyboard Review: Simple smooth operator [Video]