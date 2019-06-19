The latest Best Buy 24-hour Flash Sale headlines today’s best deals, along with a new Anker Amazon Gold Box, and an all-time low on the Xiaomi Mi electric scooter. Hit the jump for all of the best deals in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy 24-hour Flash Sale offers deals on tech, more

A new Best Buy 24-hour Flash Sale popped up this morning with a number of notable deals on smart home technology, TVs, and much more. You can find all of our top picks right here. But be sure to act quick, as the latest Best Buy 24-hour Flash Sale ends tonight at 3am EST.

Amazon’s Anker Gold Box delivers must-have iPhone accessories

Anker has partnered up with Amazon today for a 24-hour Gold Box with deals from $8. You’ll find everything from USB-C gear to Qi chargers, power banks, and more inside this promotion. Our top picks include Anker’s PowerCore 10000mAh Power Bank for $21.50, which is down from the usual $34 price tag. It’s never a bad idea to have an extra power source lying around, and thankfully this one doesn’t take up too much room or break the bank. Jump over to our roundup for more notable deals.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter hits new all-time low

Today only, you can grab the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter for $340 Prime shipped. It typically goes for around $500 with today’s deal being a new all-time low price. An internal 250W motor offers top speeds of 15.5mph with a maximum range of 18.6-miles. It weighs in at just under 27 pounds, making this a notable option for those with portability in mind first and foremost. Meanwhile, the frame is made of “space-grade aluminum”, so it should be able to withstand bumps and bruises.

